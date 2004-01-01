Man Utd vs Liverpool: Combined XI

There's no bigger rivalry in English football than that of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Based off little more than a simple desire to be the very best, the two sides will always throw everything and the kitchen sink at one-another in search of victory, and that makes for some enthralling affairs.

As two of the biggest sides on the face of the planet, United and Liverpool boast some outstanding players in their squads, but what would happen if you bunched them both together?

That's the question 90min posed to Grizz Khan and Flex UTD, who were given the tough task of figuring out how to whittle the two sides down to just 11.

Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK)

Alisson has transformed Liverpool | David Ramos/GettyImages

Grizz: "Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the last three or four years. I used to rate [David] De Gea as one of the all-time greats, but he's regressed badly."

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

Alexander-Arnold has revolutionised the full-back role | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Grizz: "It's 2021. We're talking attacking full-backs. The creativity comes from your full-backs. Rio Ferdinand said he is amazing. Rio agrees, I agree, Flex has to hold that."

Raphael Varane (CB)

Varane joined United in the summer | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Flex: "Raphael Varane is top, top drawer, he really is, but honorary mention to [Joel] Matip."

Virgil van Dijk (CB)

Van Dijk is one of the best in the world | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Flex: "I think [Harry] Maguire is growing into his role. He's good with the ball at his feet, but in one-on-one situations...not good. To save you even having to, I would say Van Dijk."

Andy Robertson (LB)

Robertson has racked up assists from left-back | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Grizz: "The best left-back in the world of football right now, even though [Luke] Shaw improved. Shaw is in the conversation, but I'm choosing Robertson."

Midfielders

Fabinho (CM)

Fabinho anchors Liverpool's midfield well | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Flex: "I'd take Fabinho in my team in a heartbeat, so Fabinho's got to be in over [Scott] McTominay."

Paul Pogba (CM)

Pogba is a unique talent | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Grizz: "The guy can do things not many others can in central midfield. That height, that strength, that build, those feet. Some of the things he does are mesmeric. "

Bruno Fernandes (AM)

Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Flex: "I care about the impact the player has on the team, and Bruno Fernandes elevated Manchester United instantly. He's doing his job to the maximum, providing chances and scoring goals."

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW)

Salah has been unreal in 2021 | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Grizz: "There are no more superlatives to use for this guy. He is absolutely amazing, and every time he gets criticised...every time he's called selfish, he goes and becomes a playmaker. Every time someone says he doesn't care about Liverpool, he proves his love for the club."

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST)

Ronaldo takes the spot up top | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Flex: "Other players enjoy playing with him because of his wavelength and his ability. Honorary mention to Diogo Jota, but obviously, it's Ronaldo."

Sadio Mane (LW)

Mane has exploded at Liverpool | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Grizz: "In the last few years, Mane has elevated his performance levels to being one of the three best attackers in world football."