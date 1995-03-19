Man Utd vs Liverpool: Complete Premier League head-to-head record

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the biggest rivalry games in world football and one that fans everywhere instantly look out for each year when the fixture list is released.

The north west giants are England’s two most successful sides in history, with 39 league titles between them. But no matter the fortunes of either club at any given time, these games are often a great leveller as the passion of the occasion pushes form out of the window.

Man Utd vs Liverpool | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

United and Liverpool have faced each other 57 times in the Premier League since the competition began in 1992. United have won 28 of those contests to Liverpool’s 15, with 14 ending in draws.

There have also been 140 goals over the years, as well as 16 red cards.

It was 2005 before there was a 0-0 draw between Man Utd and Liverpool in the Premier League, although it has become a more common score-line in recent years, with four of five total 0-0 stalemates coming since 2016 alone.

Liverpool vs Man Utd | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Standout fixtures include a famous 3-3 draw at Anfield in 1994, a game that saw United rush into a 3-0 lead halfway through the first half and Liverpool claw their way back to level terms. Eric Cantona’s comeback from suspension in 1995 was against Liverpool at Old Trafford and finished 2-2, while United edged a 3-2 thriller in 1999 that produced two Jamie Carragher own goals.

Fernando Torres gave Nemanja Vidic nightmares in the late 2000s, memorably when Liverpool won 4-1 at Old Trafford in 2009, Danny Murphy made a habit of scoring against United in the early 2000s, and Diego Forlan became a cult hero in Manchester for a brace at Anfield in 2002.

Man Utd vs Liverpool: complete Premier League head to head (h2h)

1. 1992/93

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1993 | Anton Want/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (19 October 1992)

Scorers: Don Hutchison (23), Ian Rush (44), Mark Hughes (78, 90)



Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (6 March 1993)

Scorers: Mark Hughes (42), Ian Rush (50), Brian McClair (56)

2. 1993/94

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1994 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool 3-3 Man Utd (4 January 1994)

Scorers: Steve Bruce (8), Ryan Giggs (20), Denis Irwin (23), Nigel Clough (25, 38), Neil Ruddock (79)



Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (30 March 1994)

Scorers: Paul Ince (37)

3. 1994/95

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 1994 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool (17 September 1994)

Scorers: Andrei Kanchelskis (71), Brian McClair (73)



Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (19 March 1995)

Scorers: Jamie Redknapp (25), own goal (85)

4. 1995/96

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 1995 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (1 October 1995)

Scorers: Nicky Butt (2), Robbie Fowler (33, 52), Eric Cantona (71)



Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (17 December 1995)

Scorers: Robbie Fowler (45, 86)

5. 1996/97

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1997 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (12 October 1996)

Scorers: David Beckham (23)



Liverpool 1-3 Man Utd (19 April 1997)

Scorers: Gary Pallister (13, 42), John Barnes (19), Andrew Cole (63)

6. 1997/98

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1997 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-3 Man Utd (6 December 1997)

Scorers: Andrew Cole (51, 74), Robbie Fowler (60), David Beckham (70)



Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (10 April 1998)

Scorers: Ronny Johnsen (12), Michael Owen (37)

7. 1998/99

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1999 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool (24 September 1998)

Scorers: Denis Irwin (19), Paul Scholes (79)



Liverpool 2-2 Man Utd (5 May 1999)

Scorers: Dwight Yorke (23), Denis Irwin (56), Jamie Redknapp (69), Paul Ince (89)

8. 1999/00

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 1999 | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Liverpool 2-3 Man Utd (11 September 1999)

Scorers: own goal (3, 44), Andrew Cole (18), Sami Hyypia (23), Patrik Berger (68)



Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (4 March 2000)

Scorers: Patrik Berger (27), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (45)

9. 2000/01

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2000 | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool (17 December 2000)

Scorers: Danny Murphy (43)



Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (31 March 2001)

Scorers: Steven Gerrard (16), Robbie Fowler (41)

10. 2001/02

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2001 | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd (4 November 2001)

Scorers: Michael Owen (32, 51), John Arne Riise (39), David Beckham (50)



Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool (22 January 2002)

Scorers: Danny Murphy (85)

11. 2002/03

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2002 | Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (1 December 2002)

Scorers: Diego Forlan (64, 67), Sami Hyypia (82)



Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool (5 April 2003)

Scorers: Ruud van Nistelrooy (5, 65), Ryan Giggs (78), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (90)

12. 2003/04

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2004 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (9 November 2003)

Scorers: Ryan Giggs (59, 70), Harry Kewell (79)



Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool (24 April 2004)

Scorers: Danny Murphy (62)

13. 2004/05

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2005 | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (20 September 2004)

Scorers: Mikael Silvestre (20, 66), own goal (54)



Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd (15 January 2005)

Scorers: Wayne Rooney (21)

14. 2005/06

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2006 | AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (18 September 2005)

Scorers: none



Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (22 January 2006)

Scorers: Rio Ferdinand (90)

15. 2006/07

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2007 | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool (22 October 2006)

Scorers: Paul Scholes (39), Rio Ferdinand (65)



Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd (3 March 2007)

Scorers: John O’Shea (90+1)

16. 2007/08

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2008 | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd (16 December 2007)

Scorers: Carlos Tevez (43)



Man Utd 3-0 Liverpool (23 March 2008)

Scorers: Wes Brown (34), Cristiano Ronaldo (79), Nani (81)

17. 2008/09

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2009 | ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd (13 September 2008)

Scorers: Carlos Tevez (3), own goal (26), Ryan Babel (77)



Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool (14 March 2009)

Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo (23), Fernando Torres (28), Steven Gerrard (44), Fabio Aurelio (77), Andrea Dossena (90+1)

18. 2009/10

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2010 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (25 October 2009)

Scorers: Fernando Torres (65), David N’Gog (90+6)



Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (21 March 2010)

Scorers: Fernando Torres (5), Wayne Rooney (12), Park Ji-sung (60)

19. 2010/11

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2010 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool (19 September 2010)

Scorers: Dimitar Berbatov (42, 59, 84), Steven Gerrard (64, 70)



Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd (6 March 2011)

Scorers: Dirk Kuyt (34, 39, 65), Javier Hernandez (90+2)

20. 2011/12

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2011 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd (15 October 2011)

Scorers: Steven Gerrard (68), Javier Hernandez (81)



Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (11 February 2012)

Scorers: Wayne Rooney (47, 50), Luis Suarez (80)

21. 2012/13

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2013 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (23 September 2012)

Scorers: Steven Gerrard (46), Rafael (51), Robin van Persie (81)



Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (13 January 2013)

Scorers: Robin van Persie (19), Nemanja Vidic (54), Daniel Sturridge (57)

22. 2013/14

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2014 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool 1-0 Man Utd (1 September 2013)

Scorers: Daniel Sturridge (4)



Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (16 March 2014)

Scorers: Steven Gerrard (34, 46), Luis Suarez (84)

23. 2014/15

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2015 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Man Utd 3-0 Liverpool (14 December 2014)

Scorers: Wayne Rooney (12), Juan Mata (40), Robin van Persie (71)



Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd (22 March 2015)

Scorers: Juan Mata (14, 59), Daniel Sturridge (69)

24. 2015/16

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2015 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Man Utd 3-1 Liverpool (12 September 2015)

Scorers: Daley Blind (49), Ander Herrera (70), Christian Benteke (84), Anthony Martial (86)



Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd (17 January 2016)

Scorers: Wayne Rooney (78)

25. 2016/17

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2017 | James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (17 October 2016)

Scorers: none



Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (15 January 2017)

Scorers: James Milner (27), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84)

26. 2017/18

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2018 | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (14 October 2017)

Scorers: none



Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (10 March 2018)

Scorers: Marcus Rashford (14, 24), own goal (66)

27. 2018/19

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2018 | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd (16 December 2018)

Scorers: Sadio Mane (24), Jesse Lingard (33), Xherdan Shaqiri (73, 80)



Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (24 February 2019)

Scorers: none

28. 2019/20

Liverpool vs Man Utd, 2020 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (20 October 2019)

Scorers: Marcus Rashford (36), Adam Lallana (85)



Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (19 January 2020)

Scorers: Virgil van Dijk (14), Mohamed Salah (90+3)

29. 2020/21

Liverpool vs Man Utd | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (17 January 2021)

Scorers: none



Man Utd vs Liverpool (2 May 2021)

