Manchester United and Liverpool meet for the first time this season this weekend when the latter make the short trip east down the M62 to Manchester.

This fixture ended up being postponed last season after it became enveloped in fan fury sparked by the European super league scandal in April when some supporters blockaded team hotels and others broke into the stadium and flooded the pitch.

The two clubs come into this one in differing form, although that can often mean very little in a rivalry game of this magnitude.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Sunday 24 October, 16:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Old Trafford

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (US)

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Man Utd team news

Marcus Rashford should recover from a minor knock in time | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford is a doubt with a 'dead leg' that forced him off after 67 minutes against Atalanta in midweek, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed optimism he will be fit in time for this one.

Raphael Varane is still out and likely won't return before the November international break, but Anthony Martial could be back in the squad after resuming training this week.

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones is expected to be back for Liverpool | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp still expects Thiago Alcantara to be out for a 'little bit of time', having been unable to use the Spaniard since Liverpool beat Crystal Palace in mid-September.

There is vastly more hope that Curtis Jones will be fit and available to return for this one after missing the last two games against Watford and Atletico Madrid.

Man Utd vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Rashford, Ronaldo, Pogba.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Man Utd vs Liverpool head to head

Liverpool won 4-2 at Old Trafford when these clubs last met in May 2021 | Pool/GettyImages

This is not only one of the biggest rivalries in English football, but in world football. It was first played way back in 1894 and United have won 89 games to Liverpool's 78.

More recently, however, Liverpool have been the more dominant. They have won three of the last seven meetings between these clubs, with three others in that time ending in a draw and United coming out on top just the once in the last three and a half years.

The rivalry has often been characterised by periods of dominance swinging from one side to the other throughout the Premier League era, although neither side has won consecutive games against the other since United did the double over Liverpool in 2015/16.

Man Utd vs Liverpool score prediction

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the season but will be buoyed by their comeback win over Atalanta on Thursday and have often made a habit of turning up for the bigger games under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That being said, it will require a huge effort to go toe to toe with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are the Premier League's hottest team at this moment in time and Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world on current form. As a team they have scored two or more goals for nine games a row.

It will be close, because these games often are - regardless of form, but Liverpool could edge it.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool

