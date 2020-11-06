Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings After Tale of Two Penalties

Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty as title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at a rain-soaked Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

After a pulsating opening 10 minutes, Kyle Walker brought Sadio Mane down in the box and the resultant spot kick was converted by Mo Salah to put the Reds 1-0 up.

City then levelled things up through Gabriel Jesus who turned his marker and slotted home calmly. They then squandered a chance to go ahead when De Bruyne missed a penalty following a handball by Joe Gomez.

Following this action packed first half, the two sides cancelled each other out after the break and things ended all square.

Here are your City and Liverpool player ratings from the Etihad Stadium.

MANCHESTER CITY

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Walker's Triple H impression did not make up for a poor display | Pool/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - 6/10 - A couple of sloppy moments, including one howler, went unpunished.



Kyle Walker (RB) - 4/10 - Very clumsy for the penalty. Like, really clumsy. Awful. Almost made a second fatal error as well.



Ruben Dias (CB) - 7/10 - The game was a real test of his mettle and he stood up well.



Aymeric Laporte (CB) - 7/10 - After a shaky start he recovered and looked solid. Completed four clearances.



Joao Cancelo (LB) - 8/10 - Stoic defensively, registering three tackles in the first half alone. Some great deliveries as well, one of which Jesus should have converted.

2. Midfielders

De Bruyne missed from the spot in the first half | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kevin de Bruyne (CM) - 7/10 - Did not expect him to miss that penalty. Always looked his side's most dangerous player, providing the assist for City's goal.



Rodri (CM) - 5/10 - Swamped by Liverpool's high press early on. Grew into things as the game progressed but still looked occasionally like a vulnerability.



Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - 6/10 - Kept possession fairly well. Also made several important tackles.

3. Forwards

Gabriel Jesus scored a fine goal | CLIVE BRUNSKILL/Getty Images

Ferran Torres (RW) - 5/10 - Had very little joy before being replaced by Bernardo Silva.



Gabriel Jesus (ST) - 8/10 - His turn may have been a fluke but my word, didn't it look great? Lovely finish as well.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - 6/10 - A couple of bright moments. Perhaps should have won a foul a few moments before Liverpool's opener.

4. Substitutes

Bernardo Silva struggle to make an impact from the bench | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva - 5/10 - Entered the game at its tensest stage. Not a great deal he was able to do.

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matip had a solid game | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Not a huge amount to do all in all despite the nature of the game. Perhaps he got inside of De Bruyne's head for the penalty?



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 7/10 - Came so close to scoring just before the break. Worrying for England that he limped off after an hour.



Joel Matip (CB) - 7/10 - Gomez's fourth centre-back partner in as many games. It was a good return for Matip - hopefully this is a partnership that sticks.



Joe Gomez (CB) - 5/10 - Unfortunate to be penalised by the new handball law. Had a few communication issues with Matip early on but settled as the game progressed.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Offered great thrust down the left. Torres barely got a sniff all game as well.

6. Midfielders

Henderson had a busy game as one of the Reds only two midfielders | SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - A very busy afternoon. He was forced to cover a lot of ground and mopped things up nicely.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Linked things very nicely, rarely being dispossessed and keeping the ball better than any other Reds player.



Roberto Firmino (AM) - 5/10 - On paper, fielding the Brazilian in a free role sounded great. Execution was underwhelming with Firmino often choosing the wrong option.

7. Forwards

Salah made no mistake from the spot | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Diogo Jota (RW) - 6/10 - Disciplined in his defensive work, sitting in when he had to. A little bit wasteful in possession.



Mo Salah (ST) - 7/10 - Showed good composure to score from the spot. Relatively quiet after that.



Sadio Mané (LW) - 8/10 - Did well to win the penalty, though Walker definitely did not have to make the challenge. Mane was, as ever, Liverpool's brightest attacking outlet.

8. Substitutes

Shaqiri was quiet after coming on | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6/10 - Not really involved. Liverpool spent majority of their time defending during his time on the pitch.



James Milner - 7/10 - Mr Reliable stepped up to the plate to replace the injured Alexander-Arnold.