Manchester City & Liverpool to Do Battle Over Crystal Palace Starlet Zion Atta

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to do battle once again, this time off the field, over Crystal Palace youngster Zion Atta.

The 15-year-old has attracted attention from England's top two sides as well as German giants Bayern Munich after turning in some great performances for the youth team in south London.

Palace signed Atta from Milwall two years ago, paying a guaranteed £60,000 to bring him to the club. They have incredibly high hopes for him, with the intention to have him follow in the footsteps of another club academy graduate in Wilfried Zaha.