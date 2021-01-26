Manchester City to rival Liverpool in race for Brazilian wonderkid Kayky

Manchester City are preparing to rival Liverpool for the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Kayky, who has turned down the chance to extend his contract at Fluminense.

The 17-year-old has drawn comparisons with compatriot Neymar thanks to his mesmerising feet and ability to shimmy pass a player, and has been linked with a selection of clubs across Europe.

Kayky has been compared to Neymar | Pool/Getty Images

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte, Shakhtar Donetsk recently made a bid of €5m for Kayky, potentially rising to €15m with add-ons. However, they face competition from Manchester City for his signature, who have since opened talks with Fluminense.

In addition to Kayky, his Fluminense teammate Metinho is also interesting the City Group. The intention would be to throw Kayky straight into the youth set up at at Man City, while midfielder Metinho would start off at another club in the group's franchise.

The City Group have clubs dotted across the globe; in Melbourne, New York, Yokohama, Girona, Montevideo, Mumbai, Sichuan, Lommel and Troyes.

Kayky and Metinho are both 17 and their contracts run until 30 December 2022. However, must both wait until turning 18 before making the move to Europe.

❗️NEW: Liverpool want to sign Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense. They've been scouting him for a while, and contacted his staff in recent days after getting to know about a bid from Shakhtar. [@PauloFBS - @NETFLU] pic.twitter.com/97q4sQ3P18 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 25, 2021

Kayky turns 18 in June, and has also been attracting the interest of Liverpool, with the Reds having already made contact with his representatives.

According to UOL, these representatives have already rejected a contract extension at Fluminense. With the three-year deal he signed at the start of 2020 expiring in 2022, the Brazilian outfit could be forced to cash in on him.

The Reds have a recent history of raiding Fluminense for their young talent, having signed teenage goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga in the summer of 2020 for £1.8m - and a deal for Kayky could be structured in a similar way.