Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns once again on Saturday afternoon, as the two meet for a mouth-watering FA Cup semi-final.

This comes less than a week after Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's men faced each other at the Etihad where they drew 2-2 in a Premier League blockbuster.

Sitting first and second in the table and battling it out in a fantastic title race, they turn their attentions onto the FA Cup having both come away from booking a place in the final four of the Champions League with second-leg draws.

Liverpool secured a 6-4 aggregate win with a 3-3 draw at Anfield on Wednesday while City drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Here's 90min's preview of this one.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV

When is kick off? Saturday 16 April, 15:30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Wembley Stadium, London

What TV channel is it on? BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? BBC Sport and Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel, The FA Cup - BBC One, 23:05 (UK)

Who's the referee? Michael Oliver

Who's the VAR? Darren England

Manchester City team news

A rowdy outing at the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek has left Guardiola with a couple of concerns for this weekend.

Phil Foden should be okay to feature after having to adopt a head bandage during the visit to Madrid, although Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker - who both left the field prematurely - are set to miss the showpiece event.

Elsewhere, Ruben Dias could be set for a return after making the bench at Atletico and Gabriel Jesus will again be eligible after serving a European ban.

Liverpool team news

Klopp's side looks in better health than their adversaries for this one, having come out of their second-leg draw with Benfica with an almost completely clean bill of health.

The only doubt for Liverpool is Diogo Jota, who has picked up a minor knock.

Having rotated in midweek, Klopp should be set to recall some big names for this clash of titans, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all returning to the starting XI.

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction

As we've already seen this campaign, these are probably the two best teams on the planet with almost nothing to pick between them - two 2-2 draws so far this term is evidence enough.

With a glittering cast set to grace the stage, there will undoubtedly be a blistering pace to the game with all the spoils there to be taken for either side. With the slight upper hand and bookies' backing across other competitions, however, City could be seen as favourites to earn another trip to Wembley in a few weeks, even without their key man.

Whatever occurs, we should be in for another nail-bitingly thrilling affair - at the end of which it should be Guardiola's side celebrating.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool