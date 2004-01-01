Manchester United and Liverpool Stars Lead the Way in UK's Young Rich List in Sport

Manchester United and Liverpool players dominate the UK's young rich list in sport in 2020, despite Gareth Bale being the sportsman worth the most in the United Kingdom.





The list is largely comprised of footballers - in particular Premier League stars - who make up nine of the top ten of the list, with Anthony Joshua being the only non-footballer to make the cut.





The Sunday Times Young Sport Rich List is still led by Real Madrid's Bale, who is worth a whopping £114m, with the Premier League - especially Manchester United and Liverpool - taking centre stage thereafter.





United's Paul Pogba is worth £50m, putting him third on the list, while his Old Trafford teammates David De Gea (£34m), Anthony Martial (£20m), Luke Shaw (£19m) and Odion Ighalo (£18m) all make the top 20.





Given Liverpool's resurgence under Jurgen Klopp - teamed with the lucrative bumper contracts they've handed out to their best and brightest - it's hardly surprising that a number of Reds make the list, with skipper Jordan Henderson valued highest at £21m.





Virgil van Dijk (£20m) and Mohamed Salah (£19m) also appear just outside the top ten, while former Liverpool teammate Daniel Sturridge is somehow still worth more than either of them, being valued at an eye-catching £22m.





Kevin De Bruyne has risen to equal-fourth at £34m, while Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling finds himself in sixth at £28m. Tottenham's Harry Kane (£24m) and Chelsea's newest entry N'Golo Kante (£25m) also find themselves in the top ten.





Despite consistently finding themselves in the treatment room, Watford's Danny Welbeck and West Ham's Jack Wilshere are surprise new entries on the list, sitting in joint-15th with a value of £18m each.





The full list is set to be published this weekend and will certainly raise a few eyebrows among football fans and players alike.



