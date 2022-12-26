Manchester United fans react to missing out on Cody Gakpo

Well, well, well. How long was it? An hour? Two?



The ever-reliable Paul Joyce broke the news that Liverpool were in advanced discussions to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven last night and lo and behold, by the time Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (nowhere near as good as the first one) had finished, everything was all wrapped up. Signed, sealed and delivered.



Who needs season-long transfer sagas when you can get everything done and dusted in one evening?



Manchester United, of course, were considered long-term admirers of Gakpo and favourites for his signature after the Dutch winger had reportedly turned down moves to Leeds United and Southampton in the summer.



It is therefore all the more baffling that they allowed their historic rivals to swoop in and snatch the player up before the January transfer window had even opened.



This brings us to Twitter, still semi-operational despite Elon Musk's best efforts, where the salt and the tears were turned up to maximum.

United fans, we feel you, we really do, but pretending you didn't want a player with nine goals and 12 assists in 14 league games this season (along with three World Cup goals) because he plays the same position as Marcus Rashford is a bit silly, isn't it?



It's a bit daft. Anyway, let's take a lot through some Tweets as we navigate those five stages of transfer grief, from denial to acceptance. Here's denial.

Cody Gapko was considered but never a serious target for #MUFC — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) December 26, 2022

Are you sure Howard? Are you really? Sounds like Erik ten Hag really wanted him. Sounded like he wanted to sign him quite a bit.

As per 10th December. No change. #MUFC scouting department was never convinced about the player’s level of development at this current time. https://t.co/Nc1wDc90Dv — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) December 26, 2022

Ah, that's it. The scouts weren't impressed. Fair enough. Not sure if there's any group of individuals I'd trust less than Manchester United's scouting department. I'd personally rather a committee of naked mole rats decide my club's transfer policy, but that's a me problem.

Here's some more.

He is mid anyways not good enough for Manchester United — Mo 🥸 (@Ahnice_Mo) December 26, 2022

One man who agrees with the Old Trafford scouts is Mo, unless he is simply stating that Gakpo 'is midfielder'. But not everyone has the requisite ability to play for United, that is true. Just ask Scott McTominay, who made only 30 appearances in the Premier League last season.

I'm not really understanding the disappointment over Gakpo going to Liverpool. Good player but not what #mufc need right now. Gakpo plays off the left. That's Rashford's spot. Signing Gakpo just wouldn't make sense. United need a number 9. Desperately. — Mike Pieri (@delpieri) December 26, 2022

You know it's possible to have two good players for one position, don't you? You know that both can play as a 9 as well, right? Gakpo can even function as a 10! You know that they could line up in the same starting 11 and shift between roles? And that maybe that would even enhance their attacking output rather than restrict it, in the right system?



Ten Hag wanted the player, he definitely had a vision in mind for the two to play together. It's not some impossible riddle.



Now you get to see how Jurgen Klopp does it and wonder what might have been.

Not overly down on Gakpo. United’s left channel is sorted once Sancho returns. Out-and-out striker must be a priority.



But another of Erik ten Hag’s top targets joining a rival isn’t a good look. He doesn’t need a new striker to succeed, he quite clearly needs a new board. #mufc — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) December 26, 2022

Ah yes, Jadon Sancho. Good thing you have Jadon Sancho in the back. Can't wait for him to remember how to play football.

If Gakpo had arrived at Manchester United in January, his best chance of hitting the ground running would be to play on the left of the 4-2-3-1.



- Meaning an in-form Rashford would move to CF

- And raising questions about Sancho's future https://t.co/wYWqHUR7cM — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) December 26, 2022

Dear Carl, are these not both very good things? Yours sincerely, everyone.

a lot of us were saying if that’s what ten Hag wants but not really convinced of him. #MUFC



Missing out on Gakpo could be a huge blessing in disguise.



If he plays wide, we need someone with more pace. If he plays upfront, we need someone that is a natural and can holdup. — 𝐬𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@suyashinsights) December 27, 2022

A blessing in disguise! Yes, yes, excellent work all round, United. Well done on fluffing that transfer. Will only pay dividends in the long run. 4D chess as ever from the transfer committee.

#MUFC were keen on Gakpo and even agreed personal terms last August, but he plays in a position where they are already very strong with Rashford, Sancho and Garnacho. Focus is on signing an orthodox number nine. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) December 26, 2022

This seems reasonable but what 'orthodox number nine' are they actually going to sign? Because all I'm seeing is Memphis Depay's name being bandied around and let me tell you... he is not the man to solve your long-term striker problems.

Cody Gakpo?



Nah I'm sorry I do not know that name. pic.twitter.com/Ks46g3HgqK — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 ⚡️🇾🇪 (@Caleb_Mufc) December 26, 2022

Felix on loan now i reckon. I'd be happy with that and fits us better than Gakpo pic.twitter.com/WVD0EG1nUd — James (@_MUFCJames) December 26, 2022

Nor is Joao Felix. Come on now. How are you going to complain about Gakpo's fit and then wish for the signing of Felix? Have you seen him play? Make it make sense.

Not bothered about Gakpo. It is what it is. Had a good WC but what issue does he solve? LW is Rashy's. I don't think he's a long term CF solution. Getting him would restrict any other potential CF purchases. Be patient and the right solution will come and it'll be obvious #MUFC — Andrew Constantine (@onelove1878) December 26, 2022



Can't wait for the right solution to become obvious. Wonder who it'll be. Complete toss-up at this point. Patrick Bamford? Maxim Choupo-Moting? Slabhead himself up top?

Once Firmino, Diaz and Jota come back that overloads Liverpools attacking line and even with limited options Nunez enjoys occupying the left channel which means he’ll want to operate in the same areas as Gakpo



Gakpo is a really talented player but it just seems weird signing — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) December 26, 2022

The official translation of 'weird signing'? A really good player for a really good fee, by one of our rivals.

I like Gakpo a lot. He's definitely the most polished young attacker there's been in the eredivisie for quite some time. That said, I really do not think United are going to regret missing out on him if that's what happens. — Kees van Hemmen (@HemmenKees) December 26, 2022

The most polished young attacker there's been in the Eredivisie for quite some time but who cares? United won't regret this one bit. Nope. Given their record in the transfer market they'll unearth an even better gem somewhere else.



By the way, has anyone still got Odion Ighalo's number? Just asking for a friend.

I’d also wage a guess that Garnacho’s rise to the first team shunted any major interest in Gakpo. Then once it became clear Ronaldo was leaving, a CF must’ve become the priority for ten Hag. — EricsMUFC (@EricsMUFC) December 27, 2022

Alejandro Garnacho is great... but he's 18 years old! Maybe let's not throw all our eggs in that basket just yet. Do you remember the tale of Adnan Januzaj? How about Federico Macheda? Let's maybe just ease the pressure on this guy a little bit.

Rashford/Sancho/Garnacho all play in the same position as Gakpo. Wouldn’t have said no to him for the price especially with the form he’s been in, but definitely not that bothered if we miss out. Still don’t believe he rejected us though we’d be his preferred destination #MUFC ✅ pic.twitter.com/NFv2czUEU9 — ManUtdMania (@ManUtdMania_) December 27, 2022

'Preferred destination'... my brother, you are literally playing in the Europa League.

I like the fact that Manchester United didn't match their reported interest in Gakpo with a bid, never wanted him despite the twerking for us.



Good player but not the profile we need, too many similar players in his position already, we need balance NOT just quantity. #MUFC — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) December 27, 2022

Love that saying "it's about balance not quantity." Use it all the time.

And to end...

#MUFC have numbers in wide areas, but additional quality through Gakpo would have helped. Sancho having some problems & generally struggled/Elanga not the long-term solution to start. Leaves you with Rashford, Antony + inexperienced Garnacho. Erik ten Hag will be disappointed. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) December 27, 2022

Yeah.. this one is very reasonable. Spot on really. Can't argue with it. Well done Tom McDermott for seeing the failed transfer for what it is. Hats off to you.