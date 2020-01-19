Manchester United Fined for Furious Reaction to Ultimately Disallowed Liverpool Strike

​Manchester United have been fined £20,000 for the way their players reacted to Roberto Firmino's disallowed goal against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Most of the United side were disgusted by Craig Pawson's decision to allow Roberto Firmino's neat finish - which would've put Liverpool 2-0 up in the first half - after Virgil van Dijk obstructed David de Gea as the pair contested Mohamed Salah's skewed effort at goal.

Firmino's strike, however, was eventually chalked off after VAR intervention, with De Gea booked for his aggressive approach to the referee after the ball hit the back of the net.

United later admitted a breach of FA Rule E20 for 'failure to ensure the players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion'.

A statement from the FA read, as quoted by the Daily Mirror : "Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020."

After van Dijk had put the imperious hosts 1-0 up, the disallowed goal enabled the visitors a route back into the game. But despite some late pressure, they failed to break the Liverpool wall and eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat - with Salah rounding things off on the counter in added time.





Speaking post-match at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed his players' reaction to the disallowed goal was justified: "Maybe I shouldn't talk too much about that. Let's get that decision done but, it [the goal] was overturned.





"I reacted myself because everybody could see it was a foul," he added.

It wasn't the first time De Gea and United had been subject of an incident like this in recent weeks. In the 1-1 draw with Everton in mid-December, the Toffees' goal came after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had seemed to obstruct De Gea's effort to clear a corner, resulting in a Victor Lindelof own goal at the back post.

On that occasion, however, they didn't get the rub of the green.