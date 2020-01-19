Manchester United Fined for Furious Reaction to Ultimately Disallowed Liverpool Strike

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 for the way their players reacted to Roberto Firmino's disallowed goal against the Red Devils on Sunday.
Most of the United side were disgusted by Craig Pawson's decision to allow Roberto Firmino's neat finish - which would've put Liverpool 2-0 up in the first half - after Virgil van Dijk obstructed David de Gea as the pair contested Mohamed Salah's skewed effort at goal.
Firmino's strike, however, was eventually chalked off after VAR intervention, with De Gea booked for his aggressive approach to the referee after the ball hit the back of the net.
United later admitted a breach of
A statement from the FA read, as quoted by the Daily Mirror
"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League
"I reacted myself because everybody could see it was a foul," he added.
It wasn't the first time De Gea and United had been subject of an incident like this in recent weeks. In the 1-1 draw with Everton
On that occasion, however, they didn't get the rub of the green.
