Manchester United & Liverpool Among Sides Tracking USA Starlet Travian Sousa

Exclusive - American youngster Travian Sousa is in line to seal a move to England in the coming weeks, with both Manchester United and Liverpool interested in landing the USA Under-20 international.

Sousa is currently a free agent after seeing his contract with German side Hamburg cancelled by mutual consent in October, with the 19-year-old left-back growing frustrated at the lack of opportunities afforded to him at senior level.

Former boss Dieter Hecking had given Sousa plenty of opportunities to train with the first team, but the arrival of current manager Daniel Thioune saw Sousa relegated back to the reserves and contributed to his departure from the club.

Sousa, who holds a Portuguese passport, is now looking for a new club, and sources have confirmed to 90min that a whole host of Premier League sides have expressed an interest in bringing Sousa in before 2021, when work-permit tribunals brought about by the UK's departure from the European Union would make his signing a little more complicated.

The most high-profile names chasing his signature are Liverpool and United, but Sousa is also on the radar of a number of other Premier League sides who are intrigued by the chance to bring in one of the USA's brightest defensive prospects on a free transfer.

It’s Always an honor too rep the crest ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fMUXL5qxXB — Travian Sousa (@Sousa21Ts) September 10, 2019

Sousa spent just one year with Hamburg but enjoyed a rapid rise to the senior team. He needed just three months in the academy to convince Hecking he was worth watching and was handed his first taste of the first team in October 2019, when he started a 2-2 friendly draw with Eintracht Braunschweig.

His impressive performance earned him a regular spot in first-team training, but Sousa continued to play for Hamburg's reserve side, racking up four assists in 14 appearances at Under-19 level before walking away in the summer.

A new face on the pitch this morning, with American under-19 player Travian Sousa taking part in senior training for the first time ??



Nice to have you along, Travian ? #nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/iQdQDfiGVm — HSV English (@HSV_English) September 13, 2019

Sousa, who has one USA Under-20 cap to his name, is now on the lookout for a new club, and his Portuguese passport has opened plenty of doors in Europe for the 19-year-old.

Any move to England would likely need to come before January 1, 2021, when Premier League clubs will face more difficulties in their attempts to snap up young players from overseas, and a number of sides are keen to talk to Sousa before the turn of the year.

