Manchester United vs Liverpool called off due to anti-Glazer fan protests

Manchester United vs Liverpool has been postponed due to a large protest outside Old Trafford against the owners the Glazer family.

United fans congregated in their thousands outside the stadium with some even managing to gain access to the pitch.

As well as the large group of supporters at Old Trafford, a smaller amount of protesters were at the Lowry Hotel in Salford from the early hours of the afternoon. While there they demonstrated by singing anti-Glazer songs and letting off flares. Due to this, the United team coach was unable to depart the hotel.

There was similar disruption at the Old Trafford protest. As well as fans breaking onto the playing surface, where some targeted pitch-side broadcasting equipment, match official including referee Michel Oliver were unable to enter the ground around an hour before kick off.

In a statement, a Man Utd club spokesperson said: "Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today.

Protesters outside the stadium | Getty Images/Getty Images

"Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture. Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations."