Manchester United vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predicti

Manchester United's death-spiral start to the season threatens to continue with the visit of Liverpool on Monday night.

Erik ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager in more than a century to lose his opening two games in the hot seat with a humiliating defeat away to Brentford last weekend, conjuring memories of an infamous 5-0 humbling against Crystal Palace in 1972.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds could only take a point off Palace themselves last week as they have begun the campaign with a stumble, fighting back to draw both of their matches thus far.

Here's everything you need to know about a meeting between two giants of the English game that are enduring poor starts.

Where are Manchester United vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Monday 22 August

Monday 22 August Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: Michael Oliver

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Streaming Service: NOW TV

Streaming Service: Sky Go

Broadcast Time: 18:30 (BST)

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in The United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 15:00

Broadcast Time PST: 12:00

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

Broadcast Time (EST): 15:00

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Manchester United: 1 Win

Liverpool: 3 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Manchester United: DLDLL

Liverpool: LWLDD

Manchester United team news

Ten Hag is still sweating over the fitness of Anthony Martial. The mercurial Frenchman was a key figure in preseason but has missed the opening two games of the competitive campaign with a thigh injury which continues to cast uncertainty over his future involvement.

Facundo Pellistri isn't expected to return from an ankle injury until September. The defensive duo of Brandon Williams and Victor Lindelof are also doubts for the visit of Liverpool.

Manchester United predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Manchester United Starting 11: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Van de Beek; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Bench: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Elanga, Garner, Eriksen, Garnacho

Liverpool team news

Injuries proliferated Liverpool's squad with such a relentlessness Jurgen Klopp wondered aloud if they "had a witch in the building". Darwin Nunez's red card against Palace last Monday night didn't exactly ease Klopp's selection woes.

Roberto Firmino, the natural replacement for Nunez through the middle, remains a doubt as Klopp offered no certainties concerning his return.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara aren't expected to feature for the foreseeable future as the pair nurse hamstring issues. Ibrahima Konate's knee problem is set to sideline him "for a while" according to the club while fellow centre-back Joel Matip has another week left in his recovery from a muscle strain.

Caoimhin Kelleher may figure on the bench this weekend but Diogo Jota (thigh) and Curtis Jones (calf) aren't scheduled to return until September.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool Starting 11: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Elliott, Salah, Diaz

Bench: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Van den Berg

Manchester United vs Liverpool score prediction

Ten Hag has insisted that his team "is good enough to beat Brighton and Brentford". While this season's results and even worse performances suggest otherwise, Manchester United's personnel doesn't compare favourably with their Liverpool counterparts.

Klopp's side may not have clicked into gear just yet. However, even a below-par Liverpool are clear favourites against this misfiring iteration of Manchester United.

Prediction: Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool

