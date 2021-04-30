Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news and prediction

One of British football's oldest and most famous rivalries resumes on Sunday, as Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are in scintillating form, and will be buzzing heading into this clash. The Red Devils have lost just once in their last 22 matches across all competitions and registered their sixth win in seven last time out as they thrashed Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi final tie. A 0-0 draw with Leeds United in their previous Premier League match ended a run of five straight league victories which leave United sitting pretty in second place -12 points clear of fifth with 15 to play for.

This season has been a monumental struggle for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who have simply failed to replicate the form they have shown in recent years. The Reds are currently sixth in the table and find themselves four points adrift of the top four. However, just one loss in their last eight in all competitions has suggested a more sturdy final stretch of the campaign could be in order. Klopp's men have drawn their last two in the league, and those results followed three consecutive wins.

Here's 90min's preview of this titanic clash.

What TV channel is Manchester United vs Liverpool on?

Old Trafford will host the match | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 16:30 (BST) on Sunday 2 May

Where is the match being played? Old Trafford

How to watch on TV in the UK and US? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

Who's on VAR duty? Paul Tierney

Manchester United team news

Anthony Martial remains side lined for Solskjaer's side from the injury he sustained on international duty back in March. But there are no new injury concerns for United.

The hosts are expected to field a strong team for Sunday's match, with next Thursday's second leg against Roma a favourable opportunity to give some of the big hitters a rest.

Liverpool team news

Klopp has not reported any new injuries to his squad, so a familiar lineup should be fielded at Old Trafford.

The German will, of course, still have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip who all continue their roads to recovery.

Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool FT:



⚽️ Salah

⚽️ Greenwood

⚽️ Rashford

⚽️ Salah

⚽️ Fernandes



Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick wins the game for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/1TwlG0A3mk — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 24, 2021

It's always hard to predict how a derby will turn out but, given current form, you'd expect United to get a result in this one. Liverpool haven't won at Old Trafford in over seven years and lost 3-2 in their last visit just over three months ago, crashing out of the FA Cup in the process.

Although the visitors will be more rested than their opponents, you have to expect the occasion alone to get the blood pumping and, with attacking forces like Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at the top of their game, the Liverpool back line could be in for a torrid time.

Edinson Cavani bagged a brace last time out | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, Klopp's men boast a plethora of forward options themselves and, with the odd defensive mishap in United's locker, the Reds' front four will be hopeful of creating opportunities themselves - taking them will be key.

But against this current United side, Liverpool may be made to wait even longer for a win at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool