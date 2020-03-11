Marcos Llorente's Shirt From Liverpool Victory Auctioned Off for Coronavirus Charity

The shirt which Atlético Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente wore as he scored twice to knock defending champions Liverpool out of the Champions League has been auctioned off to raise money for Spain's coronavirus fight.
A second-half substitute in the game, Llorente netted two goals and assisted another in extra time to earn Atlético a huge 3-2 win over the Reds at Anfield, sending Diego Simeone's side through to the quarter-finals.
Llorente donated his shirt to ACB as part of their 'L
Having only scored once all season before that game, nobody expected Llorente to come on and make that kind of difference.
Georginio Wijnaldum's first-half goal had levelled the score on aggregate and sent the game to extra time. Roberto Firmino's early goal looked to have earned Liverpool a spot in the next round, but Llorente erupted soon after.
¡@marcosllorente dona la camiseta con la que marcó en Anfield!— Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) April 10, 2020
➡️ Puja por ella en https://t.co/gMg0lSpIfc
🏀 #LaMejorAsistencia para #NuestraMejorVictoria, con @movistar_es
El @Atleti también colabora con #CruzRojaResponde a través de la campaña #LoDamosTodo. pic.twitter.com/NW7HhoaBbh
He capitalised on a mistake from stand-in goalkeeper
Atlético
A lucky fan somewhere has ended up with the perfect memento of that evening, but that was far from the only exciting item on sale.
Several other sportsmen donated items to be auctioned off, so fans had the chance to bid on items like a jumpsuit worn by Formula One driver
Source : 90min