Marcus Rashford admits he 'doesn't like' Liverpool & aims 'history' dig at Man City

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has unsurprisingly admitted he is not the biggest fan of the club's arch rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Despite still being just 24 years old, the United academy graduate has plenty of experience of heated contests against the Red Devils' city rivals and their old foes from down the road.

Discussing those rivalries with NBA star and Liverpool supported LeBron James on the Uninterrupted podcast recently, Rashford was open in his distaste for both the Reds and City, but also revealed which he felt was more intense in aiming another thinly-veiled dig.

"Liverpool. I don't like Liverpool, and City," said Rashford. "Obviously Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it's like you don't like them but you don't really have a massive reason not to like them.

"You just grow up and it's two Manchester sides, one wears light blue and one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool, it feels much more."

The England international also discussed what it's like to play at Anfield after being asked which stadiums he loves and hates to play at as a visiting player.

"Liverpool is like both," Rashford responded. "Their fans can take the game away from you. If you let them, they can take it away from you. My first game at Anfield, I almost got sent off straight away and I'm not a malicious player - I wouldn't try and hurt someone on purpose."

Rashford is currently away on pre-season tour with the rest of the Man Utd squad, where they have resoundingly beaten Liverpool 4-0 already. The forward was then among the goals on Friday as Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to comfortably defeat Melbourne Victory 4-1 in Australia.