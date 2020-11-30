Marine Could Play Tottenham FA Cup Tie Away From Rossett Park Over Covid-19 Security Concerns

Marine will need to ensure their stadium is made Covid-19 secure before their FA Cup fixture with Tottenham in January or else risk having the historical tie played elsewhere.

The non league outfit were drawn against Jose Mourinho's Spurs on Monday night, providing the tantalising prospect of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min lining up at Rossett Park, which holds just over 3,000 fans.

Current government guidelines state that fans will be allowed to attend matches at outdoor venues, with a maximum of 2,000 (or half capacities) allowed after the second national lockdown.

With Merseyside in Tier 2, Marine can technically welcome back fans to Rossett Park, but only if social distancing is possible. This is unlikely, given its capacity is a little over 3,000, and Liverpool's Anfield and Tranmere's Prenton Park have been touted as alternative options by Football London.

The initial joy shown by Marine and their fans of being able to host Tottenham at their humble ground may eventually prove to be short lived, as the possibility of playing at Anfield has been discussed.

MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020

Speaking to BBC North West, Marine manager Neil Young expressed his initial delight at the draw. He said: "It's a bit of a dream for our football club.

"If we can hold it at home, that is our preference, I think its very important for our football club to allow fans to see this football game. It's very unlikely that it may ever happen again.

"Ideally we have it at home, that's the key but, but I do think it's important that we get our fans in to watch this game."

Marine will be hoping to welcome England captain Kane to Rossetta Park | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

With Marine ninth in the Northern Premier League Division One North West and Tottenham top of the Premier League, the 167 places separating them is the largest between any two opponents in FA Cup history.