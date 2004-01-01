Marko Grujic Changes Agent in Bid to Seal Move Away From Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is understood to have changed his agent as he looks to engineer a move away from the club.

Since becoming Jürgen Klopp's first Liverpool signing in 2016, the Serbia international has endured a frustrating spell on Merseyside culminating in just eight Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old has been shipped out on loan three times since his move to Liverpool, first to Championship club Cardiff City before two spells with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

With Klopp adding yet more reinforcements to his midfield arsenal in the shape of Spain international Thiago this summer, Grujic's opportunities at the club once again look to be extremely limited, and German news outlet Kicker (via Sport Witness) claim the former Red Star Belgrade man has employed a new agent as he looks to force a move away from the club.

The Reds are said to be wiling to entertain bids in the region of €20m (£18.3m), news which is likely to alert a number of sides looking to secure the midfielder's services.

However, the price tag is expected to end the interest of former loan club Hertha Berlin who had been hoping to secure another temporary move. Grujic emerged as a firm fans' favourite during his two-year spell with Hertha, notching nine goals in 51 league games and helping the club to consecutive solid mid-table finishes.

Fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are another club keen to open talks with the 24-year-old over a permanent move, though no news of a concrete bid has yet surfaced.

Klopp seems eager to offload a number of the Liverpool's fringe players this transfer window with Grujic potentially following Ki-Jana Hoever, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren out of the Anfield exit door.

Youngster Rhian Brewster is another player rumoured to be heading for pastures new, with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United reportedly keen on a deal.