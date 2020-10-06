Marko Grujic Exits Liverpool to Join Porto on Season-Long Loan Deal

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has again departed Merseyside, joining FC Porto on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year old has failed to break into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans, and will now spend the 2020/21 campaign in Portugal trying to help Porto retain their Primeira Liga crown.

Marko Grujic has joined @FCPorto in a season-long loan deal.



All the best, Marko ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2020

Grujic has made just eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool after arriving at the club in 2016, when he joined from Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian has been out on loan four times since then - back to Red Star initially, then to Cardiff and for the past two seasons he's been in the Bundesliga with Hertha BSC.

This season was widely expected to be make or break for the Serbian international, with his Liverpool career tipped to come to a permanent end if he couldn't force his way into first team reckoning. Instead, it's another temporary spell away from the club that's been agreed - and he'll wear the number 16 shirt for Porto.

His inability to force his way into Liverpool's plans owes to the plethora of talented options at the disposal of Klopp. The German - who led the Reds to a maiden Premier League crown last season, their first top flight title in 30 years - has Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Curtis Jones to pick from.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also able to fill in where necessary, a testament to the strength in depth on Merseyside. Details have not been released over whether Porto have an option to buy Grujic at the end of the deal, and permanent interest may depend on how he performs this season.

Grujic was previously touted by Hertha BSC boss Par Dardai has 'by far the best midfielder at Hertha Berlin in 20 years', indicating the talent that the gangly 6'3" midfielder has.