Forgotten Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been given a chance by Jurgen Klopp to prove his worth to the squad this season, according to a new report.

Grujic joined Liverpool in January 2016 as Klopp's first signing for the club, but was loaned straight back to previous club Red Star Belgrade, and has since spent the majority of his time away from the club.

Grujic joined Hertha BSC on loan for the 2018/19 season and returned for a second season with the club after a successful first spell.

However, Hertha's director of football Michael Preetz admitted to Kicker that Liverpool wanted him back for their 2020/21 pre-season preparations, saying, "[Grujic] is a Liverpool player who spent two years on loan with us. He has been in training with Liverpool for a few days [during pre-season].

"Unlike last year, it was Liverpool's declared wish that Marko should take part in much of the preparation there. Then there will certainly be a decision in England about Marko's immediate future: Will he be loaned out again? Is he for sale? Will he be part of the Liverpool team?

"That cannot be foreseen at the moment."

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. ? #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

The Mirror further report that Klopp has decided to give Grujic a chance to prove himself as a first team player, with the Reds looking for additional midfield options.

A decision is set to be made on the 24-year-old Serbian's long-term future following pre-season, with a potential £20m departure in the offing should Klopp decide to cut his losses. Grujic's chances of staying at the club could further depend on whether Liverpool's pursuit of Thiago Alcantara is successful or not.

The Premier League champions have been in lenghty negotiations with Bayern Munich for the Spanish midfielder, but it's thought they are unwilling to pay the €30m (£27m) fee that's been placed on the 29-year-old's head.

Thiago's contract with Bayern expires next summer, meaning clubs could potentially sign him on a free transfer in January. Liverpool are reluctant to spend such a fee as a result of this, but it remains to be seen whether they'll complete a deal for the Spaniard before the 5 October transfer deadline.