Liverpool have confirmed Marko Grujic has joined Porto on a permanent basis having spent last season on loan at the Portuguese outfit.

The Serbia international moved to Anfield in 2016, with Jurgen Klopp fighting off a host of Europe's top sides including Juventus, Chelsea and both Milan clubs to make Grujic his first signing since being appointed Liverpool boss.

Marko Grujic has completed a permanent transfer to @FCPorto.



Everyone at #LFC thanks Marko for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best for the future ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2021

Having failed to establish himself as a first-team regular on Merseyside, Grujic was shipped out on loan to Cardiff in January 2018 before spending the following two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin.

The 25-year-old yet again found himself searching for a temporary move last season in a bid to play first-team football, and having impressed during his loan spell with Porto, Liverpool have now taken to their official website to confirm he's joined the club on a permanent basis.

"Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has today sealed a permanent move to FC Porto," the statement read. "The Serbia international returns to the Portuguese club after making 39 appearances and scoring two goals during a loan spell in 2020/21.

"Grujic was Jürgen Klopp’s first signing as Reds manager when he agreed a switch to Anfield from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016 before arriving later that year. He featured in eight games during his debut season with Liverpool and six more in 2017/18 and then joined Cardiff City on loan for the second half of the campaign.

"Two productive seasons with Hertha BSC followed as Grujic enjoyed regular game time in the Bundesliga. He was involved in two League Cup ties for the Reds in the early stages of last season, notching his first goal for the club in the 7-2 win at Lincoln City, ahead of his switch to Porto.

"Grujic joined up with Klopp’s squad for this month’s pre-season training camp in Austria and will now bid farewell to link up with Porto permanently. Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Marko for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best in his future career."

While Liverpool haven't provided details of how much money the sale of Grujic will generate, it's understood that a fee of £10.5m will be paid by Porto for the midfielder's services - money Klopp will no doubt be keen to reinvest in the squad this summer.