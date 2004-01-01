Marko Gruji?'s Agent Claims Liverpool Want to Keep Midfielder at Anfield

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujić has claimed that Jürgen Klopp has made it clear that he doesn't want to offload the Serb this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in 2016 but has managed just 14 appearances for the Reds, instead spending most of his time out on loan with Hertha Berlin, who had Grujić on their books for the last two seasons.

With Liverpool looking to raise money, it has been widely reported that Grujić is one of several players who will be sold this summer, but his agent Fali Ramadani claimed to Kicker (via Get German Football News) that that is not the case.

"Liverpool want to keep him," Ramadani explained. "That could change in January at the earliest."

Hertha director Michael Preetz revealed a few weeks ago that Liverpool had made it clear that they wanted Grujić back at Anfield for pre-season, after which a decision would be made about his long-term future.

He was on the bench for the Community Shield loss to Arsenal and did not make the matchday squad for the 4-3 win over Leeds United, so it is not yet clear whether Klopp has made a final decision on the 24-year-old.

Liverpool were expected to look for close to £20m to part ways with Grujić, and that money would have gone a long way to financing a move for Bayern Munich's Thiago.

However, if Grujić is to stay at Anfield, it may put rumours of a move for Thiago to bed. Liverpool already have eight central midfielders, and selling Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona would still leave Klopp with too many players in that position.

With plenty of time still remaining in the transfer window, it's unlikely that a final decision has been made on Grujić's future just yet, especially given the Serb is yet to play a competitive minute of football this season.

He still has three years remaining on his contract, so Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to make a decision, although a continued lack of minutes may encourage Grujić to push for an exit.

