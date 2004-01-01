Massimiliano Allegri names the 5 favourites to win the Champions League

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has named the five teams he thinks are frontrunners to win this season's Champions League - though does not believe his own side are among the favourites.

The Bianconeri are assured of their place in the knockout stages of the competition, though are relying on Chelsea dropping points away to Zenit on Wednesday to stand any chance of qualifying as group winners.

It's been a difficult season domestically for Juve, who sit fifth in the Serie A table and are 11 points behind league leaders Milan. And ahead of their European clash at home to Malmo, Allegri addressed concerns over his side's form and what they need to do to go far in the Champions League.

"We are a little more organised on the pitch, but it's not certain that we will use the same formation from the last few matches throughout the season. For example: tomorrow we have players available to play out on the wings," he said, via Juve's official website.

“The important thing is to approach the game well, to express ourselves, to play a good game and win. We're behind in the league and the top four are moving very fast. We have to keep winning, step by step, then we'll see.

"Winning is important, because when you win games you are more satisfied and you work with greater serenity."

Allegri then revealed who he thinks the top sides left in the competition are, adding: "I think the favourites for this edition of the Champions League are: Liverpool, Bayern, Manchester City, Real [Madrid] and PSG.

"We have to create the conditions to do better than in the last two years in the Champions League. We have to get into the last 16 in good condition and then another tournament begins. On Monday we'll see who we draw and you also need some luck to go your way."