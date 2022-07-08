Masters Football 2022: Confirmed squads, tickets & how to watch on TV

We all love a bit of nostalgia, which is why the return of Masters Football has captured the attention of so many football fans.

The tournament will return in the summer of 2022, and while old favourites like Ally McCoist and Peter Bearsdley won't be playing, there's an impressive roster of legends set to appear.

Here's everything you need to know about the revived competition.

Masters Football 2022 confirmed teams

Liverpool Masters

GK: Sander Westerveld

DF: Stephen Warnock

DF: Jamie Carragher

MF: Stewart Downing

MF: David Thompson

MF: Steve McManaman

FW: Jermaine Pennant

FW: Luis Garcia

Man Utd Masters

GK: Paul Rachubka

DF: John O'Shea

DF: Wes Brown

MF: Quinton Fortune

MF: Darron Gibson

MF: Karel Poborsky

FW: Louis Saha

FW: TBC

Celtic Masters

GK: Rab Douglas

DF: Mark Wilson

DF: Kelvin Wilson

MF: Stiliyan Petrov

MF: Kris Commons

MF: Joe Ledley

FW: Simon Donnelly

FW: Carlton Cole

Rangers Masters

GK: Roy Carroll

DF: Carlos Cuellar

DF: Alan Hutton

MF: Barry Ferguson

MF: Lee McCulloch

MF: Pedro Mendes

FW: Michael Mols

FW: Kris Boyd

How to watch Masters Football 2022 on TV/live stream

When? July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022 Where? Braehead Arena, Glasgow

Braehead Arena, Glasgow Kick-off time? 19:30 (BST)

Fans will be able to watch the action through 360 Sports TV, a subscription streaming service dedicated to sport documentaries. You can find more information about their service here.

Masters Football 2022 tickets

Tickets are available to purchase for Masters Football through their official website. The begin at £25.

The event is due to take place on 8 July at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, opening at 18:00 and kicking off at 19:30 (BST).

Masters Football 2022 rules

The games last 16 minutes, with each participating team playing each other once. The top two sides then contest a play-off to determine the Masters champions.

The on-field rules are listed by Masters Football as follows.