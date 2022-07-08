Masters Football 2022: Confirmed squads, tickets & how to watch on TV

We all love a bit of nostalgia, which is why the return of Masters Football has captured the attention of so many football fans.
The tournament will return in the summer of 2022, and while old favourites like Ally McCoist and Peter Bearsdley won't be playing, there's an impressive roster of legends set to appear.
Here's everything you need to know about the revived competition.
Masters Football 2022 confirmed teams
Liverpool Masters
- GK: Sander Westerveld
- DF: Stephen Warnock
- DF: Jamie Carragher
- MF: Stewart Downing
- MF: David Thompson
- MF: Steve McManaman
- FW: Jermaine Pennant
- FW: Luis Garcia
Man Utd Masters
- GK: Paul Rachubka
- DF: John O'Shea
- DF: Wes Brown
- MF: Quinton Fortune
- MF: Darron Gibson
- MF: Karel Poborsky
- FW: Louis Saha
- FW: TBC
Celtic Masters
- GK: Rab Douglas
- DF: Mark Wilson
- DF: Kelvin Wilson
- MF: Stiliyan Petrov
- MF: Kris Commons
- MF: Joe Ledley
- FW: Simon Donnelly
- FW: Carlton Cole
Rangers Masters
- GK: Roy Carroll
- DF: Carlos Cuellar
- DF: Alan Hutton
- MF: Barry Ferguson
- MF: Lee McCulloch
- MF: Pedro Mendes
- FW: Michael Mols
- FW: Kris Boyd
How to watch Masters Football 2022 on TV/live stream
- When? July 8, 2022
- Where? Braehead Arena, Glasgow
- Kick-off time? 19:30 (BST)
Fans will be able to watch the action through 360 Sports TV, a subscription streaming service dedicated to sport documentaries. You can find more information about their service here.
Masters Football 2022 tickets
Tickets are available to purchase for Masters Football through their official website. The begin at £25.
The event is due to take place on 8 July at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, opening at 18:00 and kicking off at 19:30 (BST).
Masters Football 2022 rules
The games last 16 minutes, with each participating team playing each other once. The top two sides then contest a play-off to determine the Masters champions.
The on-field rules are listed by Masters Football as follows.
- All football games will be played on pitches 60 × 30 metres, surrounded by perimeter boards.
- Each match will be 8 minutes each way.
- Each football team can use a squad of 9 players for each game, with a maximum of 6 on the pitch at any one time. An unlimited number of substitutions can be made by each team at any time during the game.
- At least one footballer must be in the opposition’s half at all times or a free-kick will be awarded to the opposition on the halfway line. This rule does not apply to a team which has had a player sent off.
- There is no offside.
- All free kicks must take place within 5 seconds or the decision is reversed. The opposition must be 5 metres away at free kicks.
- No minor injuries will be treated on the pitch. The clock will only be stopped for serious injury or time-wasting.
- The Sin Bin will be used in an unofficial capacity for yellow card offences. The referee will suggest the player leaves the pitch for two minutes.
- Any player who receives a red card will be sent off immediately, cannot be replaced and will be banned for the next match. In the most extreme of cases, players will be banned from playing MastersFootball indefinitely.
