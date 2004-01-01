Mauricio Pochettino confident Kylian Mbappe is happy at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he's unsure whether PSG's performance in this season's Champions League will impact Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, though he insists the Frenchman is happy in Paris.

Les Parisiens are in danger of crashing out of Europe's premier competition having lost the home leg of their semi-final clash with Manchester City 2-1.

Kylian Mbappe is on the wishlist of a host of Europe's big hitters | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Mbappe's future has been a constant source of speculation over recent months with some of Europe's biggest clubs - including Real Madrid, Liverpool and City - linked with the World Cup winner.

Pochettino was asked if he believed the club's success or failure in this season's Champions league could affect the Frenchman's plans this summer, and while he conceded he didn't know he remained adamant his star man is happy at the club.

"It's a question for Kylian and not for me. We lost a game but there is still the return leg and weird things can happen in the Champions League," he told reporters (via Goal).

"He has one more year of contract. I said it before but the club and I are doing our best to ensure that he stays for many years. The club is working on it and Kylian Mbappe is happy with us.

"We have one month of competition left to achieve the objectives set and we are still in the race."

Despite refusing to speculate on Mbappe's future, Pochettino has previously confessed the Frenchman loves to ask him about English football, adding: "He asks about England - how is the game, the mentality and the culture there?"

“He’s only 22 but very mature, confident in his talent and open. He can speak French, of course, but also perfect English and Spanish. I speak in English and Spanish with him - more English than Spanish."

PSG announced earlier this week that Mbappe had picked up an injury to his right calf, though the club provided no further information with regards to how long he could be sidelined for.

Pochettino has refused to speculate on Mbappe's future | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

With Pochettino's men in desperate need of points as they look to retain their Ligue 1 crown, and the Champions League semi-final second leg on the horizon, they can ill-afford to be without their star forward.

The PSG boss remains confident he won't be out for long, noting: "He has discomfort in his right calf and we hope that is not serious and that he can come back soon. He is an important player for us,"