Maxi Rodriguez Admits He Lied to Rafa Benitez to Secure Liverpool Move

Former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez has revealed he lied to Rafael Benitez about being able to speak English before his transfer to Anfield, because he was so desperate to move to England.

Rodriguez joined the Reds during a difficult period for the club, though their lack of success was not due to the former Atlético Madrid star as he contributed 17 goals and seven assists in 73 appearances for the club.

Memorably, the 39-year-old hit a purple patch at the end of the 2010/11 campaign, notching seven goals in three appearances, including hat-tricks against Birmingham and Fulham.

However, using self-isolation as a form of confession, Rodriguez revealed i n a live Instagram broadcast that he played fast and loose with the truth to seal his dream move.

​Reported by ESPN, Rodriguez revealed: "I was very well at ​Atletico because I was the captain and I knew the city.





"But I was always crazy about English football. Rafa told me that it was very important that everyone spoke English in the changing room.





"He asked me if I could and I said 'yes, to be calm.' Of course, I didn't want the transfer to collapse!"

With Rodriguez's communications skills confirmed, ​Liverpool went ahead and snapped up the Argentinian on a free transfer from Atléti. However, while being unveiled to the English press, La Fiera had to come clean.

"We arrived in England and I had the press conference," the 39-year-old explained. "He [Benitez] said he would start and then I would follow.

"It was then that I grabbed him and told him 'look Rafa, I need to confess something. I don't speak English. The only thing I can say is hello, I didn't want the transfer to move to fall through.' He replied: 'No, you are son of a b----.'

"We both laughed and then, well I then had to learn!"

The ​Premier League will make people do crazy things.