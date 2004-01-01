Men's 2021/22 PFA Players' Player of the Year - the nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo is a surprise inclusion on the shortlist of nominees for the 2021/22 Men's PFA Player of the Year award.

The Portuguese superstar has been included despite Manchester United enduring their worst-ever Premier League campaign, while Son Heung-min has been overlooked having shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah.

Despite his team's overall struggles, Ronaldo still scored 18 league goals and provided a further three assists.

Salah is among the nominees, alongside his Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk. The Egyptian has already been named the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Year for 2021/22.

Meanwhile, midfield dynamo Kevin De Bruyne is the only representative from the title-winning Manchester City squad. The brilliant Belgian was outstanding last term, especially in the run-in, and will be looking to claim the prize for the third year in a row.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane completes the list having been reinvigorated following Antonio Conte's appointment as manager back in November.

2021/22 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees