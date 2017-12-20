Michael Ballack Suggests Why Liverpool Target Kai Havertz's Future Could Hinge on Philippe Coutinho

Kai Havertz's name has been mentioned in almost every single transfer window since he broke through as a teenager for Bayer Leverkusen - and now Germany legend Michael Ballack has had his say on the 20-year-old's future.

The attacking midfielder has emerged as a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in recent transfer windows but no deal has yet to be struck, with Leverkusen holding out for big money.

If Havertz was to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern then his career path would mirror that of Ballack's who left Leverkusen for Die Roten in 2002.

However, Ballack has predicted that any deal involving the German moving to Bayern may hinge on Philippe Coutinho's future.





The former Chelsea star told Sport1 : " Whether you might be obliged to do so depends on Philippe Coutinho's future. I don't want to make any recommendations there, but regardless of this: if Bayern act in perspective and you still want to get the best German players, Havertz has to be brought in.





"The Bavarians have to decide whether they need his role and what he is worth to them. He is sure to bring everything FC Bayern needs. But its possible transfer must also fit into the financial framework.





" He (Coutinho) is still new to FC Bayern. That is not always easy. Many top players have starting difficulties and do not always meet expectations. There are always a lot of stars playing at Bayern, it is also about vanities.





" Coutinho is a top player and has big talents. But he also needs team acceptance and a good relationship with the coach so that he can call on his skills. Coutinho must now pay back with his performance."

Since breaking through at the BayArena, Havertz has scored 33 goals in all competitions.



