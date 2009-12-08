Michael Owen Confesses Relationship With Liverpool Fans Still 'Kills' Him

Michael Owen has opened up again on his Liverpool departure in 2004 and admits that the way he is now perceived by the club's supporters after later joining Manchester United has left him emotionally scarred - even 16 years on.
Across an eight-year spell with the Reds, Owen scored 158 goals for the club and claimed two Premier League Golden Boots and the Ballon d'Or crown in 2001, along with three domestic trophies during a prolific spell at Anfield.
Really enjoyed doing the Podcast with @Carra23.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 6, 2020
Got me thinking about doing my own with you as my first guest! So many stories to tell..... https://t.co/C9Ju7efwn3
While Liverpool lifted the Champions League in the season after Owen's departure, the striker's move to Real Madrid failed to reach similar heights and he returned to England with Newcastle just a year later - despite rumours of a Liverpool homecoming.
Owen's reputation on Merseyside was tarnished even further after he signed for bitter rivals Manchester United in 2009.
Speaking on The Greatest Game podcast, Owen revealed his Liverpool exit and the resulting events that would follow in his career had left wounds that will never heal.
"I have almost had to cut off, it has been painful going back to Anfield and hearing boos while I was at Newcastle," Owen confessed.
"If I am walking along the Kop, they're saying ‘you are an effing Manc’ or whatever and I have got to live with that now and it bloody hurts," Owen said, before adding his resentment at the way he is remembered at what he considers 'his club'.
"It has killed me for ages and the wound will never go. I can’t do anything about what is in my heart, sadly because it would be brilliant for me, I would live a lovely peaceful happy life if I could say ‘I don’t care then’ but the problem is I do," he added.
For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min