Michail Antonio reveals how West Ham targeted Alisson weakness in Liverpool win

West Ham star Michail Antonio has revealed how the team set up to target Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in Sunday's 3-2 victory.

An under-pressure Alisson punched the ball into his own net after just four minutes and was beaten at the far post by Kurt Zouma for West Ham's third, either side of a thoroughly unconvincing effort to keep out a strike from Pablo Fornals.

Alisson did not cover himself in glory during the game, and according to Antonio, that's exactly what West Ham were expecting.

"The whole plan was to stick it in straight on the keeper and we've just challenged," Antonio admitted (via the Liverpool Echo). "We saw that they struggle with the ball coming in on them and all we had to do was keep the ball away from Virgil [van Dijk]. It's worked out for us today.

"We have to give credit to the coaching staff. They have a look at the weaknesses and the strengths of each team we come up against and in different games, we come up with different strategies.

"Today the plan was to push straight on the keeper and today no one marked me on the keeper so I'm there to block him and make sure he can't come out and catch it. You then saw what happened today: goals."

The plan worked to perfection as West Ham roared to an electric victory, ending Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten streak in the process.

"It was difficult," Antonio continued. "They're two very strong centre-halves, who are always up for a fight.

"It's probably one of the hardest games I've had this season, so it's a good thing I only face them one more time this season. These are the sort of games I live for, out there fighting and running in behind people."

The Hammers have leapfrogged Liverpool into third in the Premier League table, sitting one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men after 11 games played.