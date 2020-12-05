Midtjylland vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool conclude their Champions League group stage fixtures with a dead rubber to end all dead rubbers at Midtjylland on Wednesday.

The Reds have continued to pick up excellent results despite their lengthy injury list, most recently smashing Wolves 4-0 on Sunday, and have already secured their status as Group D winners ahead of the final matchday.

On the other hand, Midtjylland have only picked up one point from their five games so far and cannot reach the knockout stages or drop into the Europa League.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 9 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? MCH Arena

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Francois Letexier

Team News

Centre back Erik Sviatchenko is available again for Midtjylland having served a suspension, but midfielder Jens Cajuste is absent after testing positive for Covid-19. Kristian Riis and Oliver Olsen are also unavailable due to injury.

Klopp applauding supporters following the win against Wolves | Pool/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will likely use Wednesday evening to rest a number of his key players, given their status as group winners is already confirmed.

That could mean starts in attacking roles for Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota, while Rhys Williams may come in at centre back and Kostas Tsimikas could replace Andy Robertson.

Predicted Lineups

Midtjylland: Hansen; Andersson, Hoegh, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Dreyer, Anderson, Onyeka, Mabil; Kaba.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Williams, Tsimikas; Keita, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Minamino, Origi.

Recent Form

Their European form hasn't been great, but Midtjylland have impressed in the Danish Superleague so far this term.

Midtjylland secured a draw at Atalanta in their last Champions League game | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Brian Priske's side are top of their domestic league after winning seven of their opening 11 games. They most recently beat Vejle Boldklub 2-0, with a 1-1 draw at Atalanta preceding that victory.

Liverpool made light work of Wolves at the weekend, putting them level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League. They beat Ajax to secure the group last week.

Here are the last five results for each side.

Midtjylland



Vejle Boldklub 0-2 Midtjylland (05/12)

Atalanta 1-1 Midtjylland (01/12)

Midtjylland 0-0 AaB (28/11)

Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland (25/11)

AGF 1-2 Midtjylland (22/11)

Liverpool



Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (6/12)

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (1/12)

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (28/11)

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta (25/11)

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester (22/11)

Prediction

Liverpool were rampant against Wolves | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A number of first team stars are expected to be rested by Klopp, but they should still have enough attacking firepower to secure a win.

Diogo Jota has four goals in five Champions League games so far this season and only had 17 minutes off the bench against his former side Wolves, so should be fresh to make an impact here.

Prediction: Midtjylland 0-3 Liverpool