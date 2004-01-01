Milan predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Champions League

Milan's last-gasp victory over Atletico Madrid on matchday five set up a grand-slam finish in Champions League Group B.
However, to secure qualification to the knockout stages, the Rossoneri will have to beat Liverpool on Tuesday night - something that is much easier said than done.
With a string of injuries weakening his hand, here is the starting XI Stefano Pioli seems most likely to go with on Tuesday night.
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Mike Maignan (GK) - After a period on the sidelines Maignan will return between the sticks in Europe.
Pierre Kalulu (RB) - Questions can be asked of him defensively but Kalulu can trouble even the sternest backline with his tireless runs forward.
Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - With Simon Kjaer out for six months with an ACL injury, Romagnoli will need to shoulder some extra defensive responsibility.
Fikayo Tomori (CB) - Tomori will be eager to keep up his impressive form and give Gareth Southgate something to think about in the New Year.
Theo Hernandez (LB) - One of the best left-backs in the world will have his work cut out keeping Mohamed Salah quiet.
2. Midfielders
Franck Kessie (CM) - His contract situation remains precarious but for now Kessie is still undroppable.
Sandro Tonali (CM) - Coming into his own in recent times after a shaky start at San Siro. So talented.
Brahim Diaz (AM) - Can often drift in and out of games, but he cannot afford to be passive on Tuesday with so much on the line.
3. Forwards
Alexis Saelemaekers (RW) - Netted against Salernitana, paying tribute to Kjaer with his celebration.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (ST) - Ibrahimovic needs to be managed carefully these days but with Milan's forward ranks decimated by injury, he could be asked to play a full 90.
Rade Krunic (LW) - Rafael Leao will be pushing for a start but Pioli preferred to use him as an impact sub against Atletico and we expect the same formula on Tuesday.
