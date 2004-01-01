Milan predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Champions League

Milan's last-gasp victory over Atletico Madrid on matchday five set up a grand-slam finish in Champions League Group B.

However, to secure qualification to the knockout stages, the Rossoneri will have to beat Liverpool on Tuesday night - something that is much easier said than done.

With a string of injuries weakening his hand, here is the starting XI Stefano Pioli seems most likely to go with on Tuesday night.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tomori is no stranger to Premier League opposition | Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Mike Maignan (GK) - After a period on the sidelines Maignan will return between the sticks in Europe.



Pierre Kalulu (RB) - Questions can be asked of him defensively but Kalulu can trouble even the sternest backline with his tireless runs forward.



Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - With Simon Kjaer out for six months with an ACL injury, Romagnoli will need to shoulder some extra defensive responsibility.



Fikayo Tomori (CB) - Tomori will be eager to keep up his impressive form and give Gareth Southgate something to think about in the New Year.



Theo Hernandez (LB) - One of the best left-backs in the world will have his work cut out keeping Mohamed Salah quiet.

2. Midfielders

Kessie looks increasingly like leaving Milan | Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Franck Kessie (CM) - His contract situation remains precarious but for now Kessie is still undroppable.



Sandro Tonali (CM) - Coming into his own in recent times after a shaky start at San Siro. So talented.



Brahim Diaz (AM) - Can often drift in and out of games, but he cannot afford to be passive on Tuesday with so much on the line.

3. Forwards

Is there still magic in Ibrahimovic's boots? | Nicolò Campo/GettyImages

Alexis Saelemaekers (RW) - Netted against Salernitana, paying tribute to Kjaer with his celebration.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic (ST) - Ibrahimovic needs to be managed carefully these days but with Milan's forward ranks decimated by injury, he could be asked to play a full 90.



Rade Krunic (LW) - Rafael Leao will be pushing for a start but Pioli preferred to use him as an impact sub against Atletico and we expect the same formula on Tuesday.

