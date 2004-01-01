Milan vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool will be looking to become one of a select group of teams to have won each of their six Champions League group games in a single season when they travel to San Siro to take on Milan on Tuesday night.

The Reds have already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group B, but their opponents still have everything to play for.

Any one of Milan, Porto or Atletico Madrid could still secure second spot and progression to the last 16, depending on how the results fall on matchday six.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the decisive clash...

How to watch Milan vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 7 December, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? San Siro

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), TUDN (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube Channel

Referee? Danny Makkelie

VAR? Pol van Boekel

Milan team news

Alexis Saelemaekers paid tribute to Simon Kjaer, who has suffered an ACL injury | Giuseppe Cottini/GettyImages

Milan's domestic form is even more impressive when you consider the spate of injury problems Stefano Pioli has had to deal with this season.

Pietro Pellegri, Simon Kjaer, Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria are all out for the Rossoneri.

It's not all bad news, though. Zlatan Ibrahimovic should be fit enough to start and number-one goalkeeper Mike Maignan returned between the sticks against Salernitana at the weekend.

Liverpool team news

Keita is still out | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Particularly when judged against the standards of last season, Liverpool's injury list is mercifully short.

Long-term absentees Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott will miss this one Curtis Jones is doubtful. However, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita should both return to the bench. James Milner is suspended.

Milan vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Prior to their meeting on matchday one - which Jurgen Klopp's side edged 3-2 - Milan and Liverpool had only ever faced off in Champions League finals.

The first ever match between the pair was the 2005 final - where the Reds produced an era-defining comeback to triumph on penalties in Istanbul. Two years later though, Milan got their revenge, winning 2-1 in Athens.

Milan vs Liverpool score prediction

Milan will be absolutely desperate to get a positive result after spending so long away from the Champions League knockout stages.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be much-rotated but still motivated to win as they look to keep the momentum going this season.

In the end, the spate of injuries that has decimated the Serie A leaders in recent times will likely prove too much to overcome, and they will need a minor miracle to progress to the knockout stages.

Prediction: Milan 1-2 Liverpool