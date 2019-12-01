Milot Rashica Should Reject Chance to Warm Liverpool's Bench in Favour of Dortmund Switch

With the Bundesliga coming back on 16 May, the spotlight will firmly be on the stars of the league, many of whom have been sought after by Europe's top clubs.





And the latest name to be linked with a high-profile move away from Germany is Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, with Liverpool recently mentioned as a possible destination for the Kosovo international.





In what's been a dismal season for Die Grün-Weißen, he's been a stand out for his team with ten goals and five assists in all competitions, doing his best to try keep his team away from the dropzone.





Milot Rashica stays ?



He ups his tally to 5 goals and 3 assists in 9 @Bundesliga_EN games this season to see @werderbremen_en past Wolfsburg. #WOBSVW pic.twitter.com/jAqWMasSq5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2019

But despite his efforts, it's hard to see how Die Werderaner get themselves out of the bottom two, given that they only have two of their remaining ten fixtures against teams in the bottom half of the league.





Rashica's impressive performances will almost certainly lead to a move elsewhere in the summer, with the main question now concerning which club he should make the fourth of his career.





Certainly, Liverpool would be adding some much needed squad depth and extra quality, should they choose to sign the winger. But would the move be a good one for the player himself?





Would Rashica start for Liverpool if he arrived this summer?

Sure, he'd probably be part of a successful team, contending for more Premier League titles and Champions League trophies in the future. But how many starts would he realistically get in Liverpool's best team, when the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino are at their best?





And provided the Reds keep up their success for the years to come, there's no reason to think that any of their star front three would consider a move away - definitely not if they continue to dominate the league like they have done this season.





There's no doubt that the Kosovar would be a great fit for Jürgen Klopp's style of play. He's able to play on both flanks, and is equally adept in creating attacking moves as well as spearheading them.





Yet he would need half a season at least, to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, as well as the intense pressing Klopp demands of his players. It would be similar to how the German has used his most recent signing Takumi Minamino, who only joined in January and is still very much getting used to Liverpool's tactics and the demands of the English game.





Rashica would certainly need be afforded time to adapt to the Premier League and Klopp's tactics.

Could you rely on him to make an immediate impact? Not really. And by the time he would start to show consistent form, it might be too late for him before the Merseyside club look to bring in the next attacking talent, not content with waiting for the winger to develop fully. The Xherdan Shaqiri bench role would certainly end up being assigned to him.





So where's the best landing spot for him? The answer is Borussia Dortmund.





Given that it's looking likely that Jadon Sancho will depart the Westfalenstadion within the next couple of years, Rashica would be able to seamlessly fill the England international's role with ease. They're both wingers who aren't afraid to take on their marker one-on-one, and the Kosovar's intelligent runs would create a fluid front line along with the likes of Thorgan Hazard and Erling Braut Haaland.





The unpredictable nature of his game would make him an excellent fit in Lucien Favre's system, where players tend to switch positions in order to keep opponents on their toes. And his excellent finishing skills and eye for a pass suggests he's more than ready to take on the job of scoring and creating goals when his side needs him to.





He's also comfortable with the Bundesliga, which would suggest he'd hit the ground running a lot quicker with Die Schwarzgelben, and he'd additionally get more playing opportunities at Dortmund, particularly in playing huge Champions League clashes.





Rashica would be an instant success at Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

This isn't to say that Rashica doesn't have the quality to one day play for Liverpool. He's more than capable of being a key player for them in the future.





But he shouldn't go to Anfield now. Because once Sancho goes, he could be an instant star at the Westfalenstadion.



