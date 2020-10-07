Mo Salah Steps in to Defend Rough Sleeper From Bullies Before Giving Him £100

Not content with saving his heroic performances for the pitch, Mo Salah recently defended a rough sleeper from a group of youths, before giving him £100.

The incident came after Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 28 - a game in which the Egyptian played 90 minutes.

CCTV footage showed the forward pulling up to a petrol station in his Bentley, before coming to the aid of David Craig who has sleeps rough around Anfield. Mr Craig was being harassed by a group of yobs in the station forecourt, but they soon left when Salah intervened.

? #LFC's @MoSalah was at petrol station heard people harass a homeless guy, he intervened them and warned them from facing the same fate in the future, he gave the man £100 and asked him to get a job. ?



"Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him" -Mr Craig ? pic.twitter.com/O3hut9HKoE — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) October 7, 2020

Speaking to the Sun, the former builder admitted that he found the entire situation somewhat surreal.

"Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch," Mr Craig said.

"He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, 'That could be you in a few years'.

"I only knew I wasn't hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend."

When he's not been morphing into a Marvel superhero off the field, Salah has been in banging in the goals this season, registering five strikes in his opening four Premier League games. It has not all been plain sailing for the reigning champions though.

After securing victories over Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal, the Reds were sensationally put to the sword 7-2 by an Aston Villa side that many tipped to struggle this season. Despite his team's struggles, Salah still managed to grab a brace.

The upcoming international break will afford Liverpool some time to reflect before they return to league action against Merseyside rivals Everton on 17 September. The game is set to be the most exciting Derby in years with the Toffees currently sat top of the table with 12 points from four games.