Mohamed Salah Admits Desire to Stay at Liverpool for 'Long Time' & Win More Trophies

Mohamed Salah has confessed he is no rush to walk away from Liverpool as he wants to win more trophies with the Reds.





Having led Jürgen Klopp's side to Champions League and Premier League glory in the last 12 months, Salah has firmly established himself as one of the world's top forwards - which has led to (unconvincing) rumours of a blockbuster move away from Liverpool.





Real Madrid are often named as likely suitors of Salah, despite the fact that they don't have anywhere close to the required funds to pull off such a move. But the Egyptian told beIN Sports (via The Mirror) that it wouldn't even matter if they did have that kind of money.





“We should make a great use of this generation, as we have good chemistry between us and you can find harmony and everyone knows what to do and where to find our team-mates,” he said.





“Staying at our peak is not something easy but we’ll play hard to keep winning trophies. It’s impossible to me to say that I have enough trophies and I reached my maximum. I will continue to do my best to make next year better than the one before.





Real Madrid have been linked with a blockbuster move for Salah

“I’m very happy. I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us. I enjoy the atmosphere here. I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time.”





It has been an impressive individual campaign for Salah, who currently sits on 17 goals and seven assists, and he added (via Goal) that while he is happy to receive praise, club captain Jordan Henderson has been the team's top performer this year.





Salah believes Jordan Henderson has been Liverpool's best player this year

"You can't say it, we have many good players, If you asked 10 people 'Is Alisson the best player?' Nine of them will say that," he explained. "The same with [Trent Alexander] Arnold, Henderson, Virgil [van Dijk], Salah, [Sadio] Mané.





"We had a great season but if I have to choose one I will pick Henderson because he is our captain, he's been here for eight to nine years and faced criticism many times and got over it.

He is a great person and always tries to help everyone."





