Mohamed Salah admits he has 'special motivation' to beat Real Madrid & Sergio Ramos

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has hinted he is keen to get one over on Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos when the pair meet in the Champions League quarter-final.

The rivalry between the two dates back to the 2018 Champions League final, when Salah was forced off early on with a shoulder injury which he picked up in a tangle with Ramos, and many have claimed it was the Spaniard's intention to injure Salah.

Salah missed most of the 2018 final | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Their paths have not crossed since, but they are set to reignite their feud when they meet in the knockout stages after the international break, and Salah admitted he is looking forward to the chance to pick up his first win over Real.

"Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi-finals," he told Marca. "What's going to happen now isn't going to change the result of the final in Kiev. That's in the past.

"That game is in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win...that's it."

Liverpool will head to Madrid for the first leg of the tie on April 6, before welcoming Zinedine Zidane's side back to Anfield eight days later.

Now, as is tradition with these Spanish interviews for Salah, he was asked about whether he would ever move to La Liga. Salah seemingly loves flirting with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, and although he didn't name names this time, it appears as though his interest in a move to Spain remains.

"[In the rest of my career] I hope to be doing the same thing that I've been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies...that's the most important thing for me," he continued.

Salah has left the door open to a move to Spain | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"It's not up to me [whether I leave Liverpool]. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

"I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not [move to Spain]? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so...maybe one day, yes."

