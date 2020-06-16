Mohamed Salah Admits Liverpool 'Panic' Over Premier League Postponement

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted that there was some 'stress' and panic in Liverpool's ranks when there were growing suggestions the Premier League would not resume after its three-month break.

When play was halted back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was unclear when - if it all - the 2019/20 season would be able to resume. The Reds were a whopping 25 points clear at the top of the table and required just six more points to become champions when the decision was made to put the season on pause.

However, through Project Restart, the 2019/20 campaign was able to be completed successfully and safely, allowing Jurgen Klopp's men to wrap up the title. For everyone involved with the club though, there was a nervy wait during the lockdown to see whether the season could once again be restarted as they went in search of clinching their first-ever Premier League crown.

Salah has now explained the stress and panic that people at the club felt as they awaited a decision. He said in a brand new BBC documentary, called 'Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait': "After, people were saying cancel the league, some people were saying that you cannot play any more.

"It was stress somehow and maybe everyone [inside the club] started to panic, but I was at home during that time with the family and I never had that time before, so I was using it to enjoy it.

"It was tough as well to think that after such a long season, after that year, that they are going to cancel the Premier League again. That's bad!"

Of course, the celebrations were far from normal, with fans and players unable to share the memorable moment together due to social distancing guidelines.

The Reds will take part in the Community Shield on Saturday as they face off against Arsenal, before kicking off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign at home to Leeds on 12 September.