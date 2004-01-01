Mohamed Salah admits Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League title felt 'different' due to pandemic

Mohamed Salah has revealed he wants to win this season's Premier League and Champions League as he is chasing the feelings he felt following Liverpool's 2019 European triumph, admitting their 2020 conquest of England felt 'different' because of the pandemic.

Liverpool ended a seven-year trophy drought when they beat Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final, with Salah scoring a second-minute penalty to set the Reds on their way.

The Reds then followed that success by ending their 30-year wait to become champions of England again, though they had to complete the season and lift the trophy behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final with Villarreal, Salah has admitted the highs he experienced following their 2019 European Cup win were not matched when they won the Premier League and he wants to make amends.

"I want to have the feeling again that we had after winning the Champions League," Salah said in an interview published in Liverpool's matchday programme for Villarreal's visit.

"It was unbelievable and in my mind that's why I want to win it again with Liverpool. The feeling we had in the city when we went on the bus and toured was unbelievable.

"The Premier League was kind of different because it was not done [due to COVID-19 restrictions], but I want to win the Champions League again and I want to win the Premier League again.

"That is my target with the team right now."

Jurgen Klopp's side welcome Villarreal to Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final before returning to their Premier League title charge on Saturday with a trip to Newcastle.