Mohamed Salah admits Man City draw was right result

Mohamed Salah has admitted that a draw was a fair result when Liverpool faced off against Manchester City on Sunday.
Salah was sensational in the game, creating and then scoring a goal in the second half to ensure it ended 2-2. Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne netted for City in what was an absorbing contest.
Speaking after the game, Salah confessed that Liverpool could have no complaints that the points were shared.
"Yeah [draw is fair], I have to be fair," Salah told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo). "They had a lot of chances, kept the ball a lot. I wish I could say no, but it’s fair to say yes. They had a lot of chances and a draw is a fair result for both."
Salah was involved in both of Liverpool's strikes, assisting Sadio Mane for the opener with a superb run and through ball, before scoring a fine solo goal of his own which drew heavy praise from manager Jurgen Klopp at full time.
Reflecting on the fine effort, he added: "I have to watch it to see. I do remember it a bit. It would be a bit more special if we win the game but it is the result, it’s a good goal but nothing much to say."
Salah's second-half display was exactly what Liverpool needed after the Reds made a slow start, something that the forward acknowledged after the game.
"I don’t know, I think they dominated the game from the beginning and we struggled first half but then at least when we struggled it was 0-0," he said.
"We talked in the dressing room, the second half we played good from the beginning of the second half so yeah."
He continued: "It’s hard, it’s hard when they keep the ball a lot but I think [in the] first half we played not very good but [in the] second half we played well. They had a few chances as well but this is the result so I have to accept it."
