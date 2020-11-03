Mohamed Salah Admits Pride at Equalling Steven Gerrard's Champions League Goal Record

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is "proud" to equal Steven Gerrard's Champions League goal record for Liverpool after he netted in a 5-0 win against Atalanta on Tuesday evening, making history in a rampant team display.

The Egyptian forward is entering his fourth year with the Premier League giants, having already helped Liverpool win Europe's top prize in the 18/19 campaign. His driving run and fantastic curling finish capped a ruthless breakaway move, putting him on 21 goals for the Reds in the Champions League.

In doing so, he moved level with Liverpool legend Gerrard, and on the achievement Salah admitted as quoted by the club's' website: "I'm very happy to be the highest one. Steven Gerrard is a legend for the club. It's something I'm very proud of."

The Reds equalled their second highest European away win in the 5-0 triumph as Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota joined Salah on the scoresheet, capping a brilliant overall performance.

Salah added: "I don't want to put pressure on us. I'm sure we're going to fight in each competition, in the Premier League as well. We want to win everything and hopefully we can do it."

Encouragingly, Liverpool continue to keep the goals out in the Champions League, recording three consecutive clean sheets. Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho have seen Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams brought into the starting XI, with both impressing.

Salah's special feat was somewhat overshadowed by a breathtaking performance from summer signing Diogo Jota, who scored a hat-trick.

The Portugal international's recent performances, in which he has scored winners against Sheffield United and West Ham, have prompted calls for him to start in Liverpool's strongest XI, with Roberto Firmino's goalscoring record over the past year being called into question.