Mohamed Salah an injury doubt for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Mohamed Salah is an injury doubt for Wednesday's crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal after suffering a knock in Liverpool's win over Brighton.

The Egyptian forward was subbed off with an apparent foot injury after scoring in the comfortable win over Brighton, but many considered it to have been a precautionary sub rather than anything serious.

Now, however, after Salah missed training on Monday, there are serious doubts over whether he will feature in this Wednesday's trip to the Emirates Stadium to face high-flying Arsenal.

The ailment couldn't have come at a worse time for Salah and Liverpool, who are in the middle of a title race with Man City and set to play one of England's most in-form teams. The Gunners have won their last five games on the bounce and will represent one of the biggest challenges of the 2021/22 seasons so far for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Speaking after the win over Brighton, Klopp did mention that the injury to Salah was not 'serious', but did hint at there being an issue:

"He thinks it is not serious but when you see Salah is sitting down, something is not 100 per cent right."