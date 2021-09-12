Mohamed Salah becomes fifth fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

Mohamed Salah has joined the elite list of players that have scored 100 Premier League goals after netting Liverpool's opener in their game against Leeds on Sunday.

Salah becomes the fifth fastest player to notch a century of goals, behind only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane, taking just 162 games to complete the feat.

??? ????.



Mohamed Salah becomes the second African player to join the club. Royalty. ? pic.twitter.com/C2QkOmqs3n — 90min (@90min_Football) September 12, 2021

It is the latest record he has broken since joining Liverpool. Salah has also scored more times in a single season than any other Premier League player, managing 32 goals during his maiden 2017/2018 campaign.

He is also just five goals away from becoming the highest scoring African player in the competition's history. That record is currently held by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

As he has so many times before, Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for his 100th Premier League strike, drilling a inch-perfect cross to the front post that the Egyptian converted cooly. Soon after opening the scoring Salah almost set up another goal, finding Thiago Alcantara unmarked at the back post - only for his header to be ruled out for offside.

Salah has again begun the Premier League season in flying form, registering two goals and two assists in his first three games. Since joining the Reds in 2017, the lowest seasonal goal tally he has returned is 19.

The forward has also been a potent creative force, registering 40 Premier League assists for Liverpool. He has plenty of time to add to his tallies too, with his Anfield contract not set to expire until the summer of 2023.

His next move after that is not yet certain, with some reports suggesting that he may opt for a fresh challenge away from Merseyside. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked in the past.