Mohamed Salah Becomes Liverpool's All-Time Champions League Top Scorer

Mohamed Salah has surpassed Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's all-time leading goal scorer in the Champions League after finding the net against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday evening.

Salah struck inside two minutes against the Danish outfit during Liverpool's final Champions League stage fixture of the 2020/21 campaign.

Salah was on target during the opening exchanges | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Reds were already assured of their place in the last-16 of the competition and Jurgen Klopp subsequently fielded a youthful starting XI - but there was still a place for Salah, Fabinho and the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Within two minutes the Egyptian forward had latched onto a poor Midtjylland back pass, raced through and slotted past Jesper Hansen to give the Reds a swift first half lead.

The goal was his 22nd in the competition for the Reds - overtaking the former record of 21 held by Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning captain Gerrard.

Gerrard reached said figure in 73 European appearances for his boyhood club. Salah has hit his tally in just 39 Champions League outings for Liverpool, averaging a goal every 1.7 games in the competition.

Gerrard scored during Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also hot on the heals of Salah's Champions League goal tally, with the former scoring 17 times in the competition, and the latter 15.

Salah and Gerrard have both found the net on the biggest stage in European football's most prestigious club competition, with the pair scoring in their respective Champions League final victories.

Gerrard kickstarted the 'Miracle of Istanbul' when he found the net nine minutes into the second half of the 2005 Champions League final - with the Reds trailing 3-0 at the time. Liverpool famously fought back to win the final on penalties in one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

Just like against Midtjylland, the 2019 Champions League final was barely two minutes old when Salah opened the scoring, burying a spot kick as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners over Tottenham.