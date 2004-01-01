Mohamed Salah claims 'everyone at Liverpool' wanted Real Madrid in Champions League final

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has insisted that everyone at Anfield shared his desire to come up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

Jurgen Klopp's men booked their place in the Paris showpiece on Tuesday after overcoming Villarreal in their semi-final and then sat at home to watch Real's outstanding comeback to qualify for the final at the expense of Liverpool's domestic rivals, Manchester City.

After his side's victory over Villarreal, Salah wasted little time in admitting he wanted another shot at Real - who came out on top when these two sides met in the 2018 final - with the Egyptian later taking to Twitter to write: "We have a score to settle."

Now, in an interview with Sky Sports, Salah has stressed that he's not the only one who is desperate to get another shot at Real.

"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game," he said. "I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game [against City].

"Of course, I'm not giving too much credit to them. They're an unbelievable team with a great coach, great players. When they asked me who I wanted, I said Madrid. It's an easy answer."

The chance to face Real again means more to Salah than most. The Liverpool forward had to be consoled by Klopp after a shoulder injury ended his 2018 final prematurely, and he went on to explain how he overcame those emotions.

"You just feel so disappointed, so down," Salah began. "'Ah come on, not in this game!' But once you have time, it makes you forget.

"I had work affairs and then I had a holiday after. In that holiday I just asked - what do you want? To keep crying about it and be sad about it and it takes you down? Or you just fight back. And I fought back in the best way and that's why we're here now.

"We had a meeting after and the manager talked to us in pre-season. We were so hungry to win the Champions League the year after and in the Premier League we were very close as well. I think it had some benefits also, not everything was good losing that final but we had benefits."