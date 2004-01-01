Mohamed Salah claims Liverpool 'deserved' to win 2022 Champions League final

Mohamed Salah has claimed that Liverpool deserve to beat Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final.

The showpiece event in Paris was marred by Reds supporters being severely mistreated by French police - France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has since apologised for 'several successive failures' by authorities around the stadium.

On the pitch, the Liverpool fans who made it inside the Parc de Princes saw their side fall to a 1-0 defeat, with Vinicius Junior grabbing Real's winner early in the second half. Jurgen Klopp's side created plenty of chances but were successfully repelled by the heroics of Thibaut Courtois.

Reflecting on the final with L'Equipe, Salah insisted that his side deserved to triumph on the night.

"We deserved to win, we had more chances I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves," he said.

"It's his job, Real recruited him for that. He earned his Man of the Match award. It was his evening."

Despite the disappointment of losing the final, Salah went on to explain that the Reds would use this frustration to fuel their ambitions next season.

"Here again, I draw inspiration from the past. In 2018 we lost the Champions League final, already against Real Madrid (1-3) and the following season we were European champions. That's what I'm aiming for. We must always look ahead, not complain."

Salah also laughed off suggestions that defeat in the final and Liverpool's failure to secure the Premier League meant he had endured a disappointing season.

"Of course, there were these big disappointments, but can we talk about a failed season? I don't think so...I ended up top scorer and top assister in the Premier League, I was voted player of the year by English journalists and by my peers," he said.

"I was consistent and decisive all season and Liverpool produced exciting play and won two trophies. You don't have to darken the picture."