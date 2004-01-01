Mohamed Salah contract talks with Liverpool have 'broken down' in recent months

Liverpool’s contract talks with superstar forward Mohamed Salah are described as having ‘broken down’ since December, throwing doubt onto the player’s long-term at Anfield.

Salah’s current Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2023, giving him less than a year until he would be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere ahead of a potential free transfer.

The Egyptian has already proven to be one of the best players in Liverpool’s storied history. But he has been so far unable to agree a new contract, leading fans to grow nervous.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks have ‘broken down’ in recent months and that Salah and his agent have ‘no intention’ of agreeing to the offer currently on the table from Liverpool. It is said that Salah’s preference remains staying at Anfield, but not for the terms the club has put forward.

Manager Jurgen Klopp suggested on Friday that Liverpool ‘cannot do much’ to get Salah to sign.

“Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious,” Klopp said. "We were in the last years and we are. If I think the signing of Luis Diaz helps Mo to make [a decision]? Of course, we cannot do much more but I don't think it's about that. It's Mo's decision pretty much.

"The club did what the club can do. That's how it is, nothing bad to say about it. It's all fine, from my point of view it's exactly like it should be in this moment in time. Nothing's happened further, no signing, no rejection or whatever.

“We just have to wait for that, it's completely fine, it's no rush in that situation.”

Although Klopp has put the onus on Salah to agree to a new contract, the player himself has conversely previously said that his future lies in the club’s hands instead.

“I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands,” he told GQ in January.

“They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands.”

