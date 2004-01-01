Mohamed Salah demands £500,000 a week contract to stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is demanding a club-record £500,000-a-week new contract to stay at Liverpool, with his current deal set to expire in less than two years.

The Reds have worked hard to tie down a number of key figures to long-term deals this summer, including the likes of first-team stars Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

Superstar Salah is a player Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep at Liverpool, but the Egyptian wants his value to the team to be recognised in his new contract. The talisman is asking to become the highest paid player in the club's history, demanding a whopping £500,000 a week, according to The Mirror.

Salah has been a standout performer since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, racing to 97 league goals in just under 150 appearances.

His prolific nature has transformed Liverpool into Champions League and Premier League winners, and he is revered on Merseyside. However, those goals and impressive performances have also attracted interest from around Europe, and many of the best teams in the world will be watching his contract talks unfold with curiosity.

His bumper request has seen negotiations stall between the club and the player, but the Reds know they are running out of time to secure the 29-year-old's future at Anfield.

Salah will enter the final 18 months of his current deal in January, and his market value will only plummet from then on. Liverpool will need to find an agreement with the forward soon, or risk losing their superstar for cheap - or even for free, if he sees out the end of his existing contract.

The Reds will have to hand Salah the most lucrative deal that the club has ever awarded a player, but there have been no suggestions as of yet that they are willing to bend to the Egyptian's will.