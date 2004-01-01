Mohamed Salah: Egypt doctor claims Liverpool forward was not fit for Champions League final

Egypt team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela has revealed Mohamed Salah is still struggling with the thigh injury he picked up during the FA Cup final and accused Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp of knowing Salah was unfit during the Champions League final.

Salah limped off after half an hour of the domestic final on May 14 but was back to play 90 minutes against Real Madrid 14 days later, having also featured for another 30 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers in between.

He has since been diagnosed with another injury during international duty, and now Salah's national team doctor has questioned the decision to allow him to play after the initial injury from the FA Cup final.

“Salah’s injury occurred during the FA Cup final in the adductor muscles, then he played against Wolves and in the Champions League final, and all of this in just 14 days,” he told On Time Sports.

"We read a statistic that he’s the second-highest player in terms of minutes played this season.

"We send and receive players with medical reports, and Liverpool’s said that he had pain and should get an X-ray, there’s not a 100% fit player, but there’s the question of whether he can push himself and play without risk.

“The club thought one game is enough and we chose the Guinea game because the second against Ethiopia would be hard for him to travel in a long flight. He couldn’t play another game after three days.”

Salah has already vowed to stay at Liverpool beyond this summer but, with one year remaining on his contract, has refused to commit to any longer.

Liverpool are set to lose Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich after failing to agree the terms of a new contract and they find themselves in a similar boat with Salah, with whom fresh terms have yet to be agreed upon.