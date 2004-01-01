Mohamed Salah eyeing more trophies with Liverpool after signing new contract

Mohamed Salah has vowed to deliver more trophies to Liverpool after signing a new contract at the club.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract which 90min understands includes the option to extend for a further 12 months, with Salah agreeing to become the club's highest-ever earner.

With his future now settled, Salah has his sights set on more accolades.

“If I look back to that time when I came [here], the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come [here] to win trophies," he said.

“I think we have won good trophies together [since]! And I think we can do it again. We won so many things together. We had some disappointments, but this is football.

“I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Richarlison's impending move to Tottenham, where Lisandro Martinez could be heading and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

As well as team success, Salah is also eyeing more individual glory. The Egyptian sits ninth on the club's all-time scoring charts and should climb a few places higher over this coming season if he continues finding the back of the net at his recent rate.

“It's great to see yourself as the ninth-highest top goalscorer for the club, especially when you do it in a short time," he added.

“It’s something great and I think, as I’ve said many times before, the most important thing is to win trophies. But I think when you score goals and help the team to win games, that’s also what brings trophies.

“It’s something I’m proud of.”